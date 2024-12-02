Ikenna Ikechukwu wins 2024 MTN mPulse spelling bee competition

Ikenna Ikechukwu, a student of Glorious Covenant School, Rivers State, at the weekend, emerged winner of the MTN 2024 mPulse Spelling Bee competition.

Ikechukwu impressed the audience and judges by correctly spelling the winning word, “Cornucopia,” within six seconds to secure the grand prize of ₦5 million scholarship, laptop, smartphone, and mPulse goody bag.

“A special thanks to MTN for this amazing platform that helps students learn, play, and shine. This opportunity has been truly life-changing,” said Ikechukwu, who is also to serve as the MTN CEO for a Day.

The grand finale of the fifth edition of the mPulse spelling bee competition was concluded on Saturday, November 30, at MTN Plaza Rooftop.

The competition showcased the brilliance of Nigeria’s youth, bringing together 20 of the country’s top young spellers in a thrilling and inspiring contest.

“This year, over 40,000 young spellers competed for the chance to stand here today. It is inspiring to see the incredible effort these 20 finalists have put in to make it this far,” said Obiageli Ugboma, chief risk and compliance officer, MTN Nigeria.

According to her, the Telco is deeply committed to education and nurturing young talents. She stated further that mPulse spelling bee reflects MTN’s belief in empowering the next generation.

“Today isn’t just about winning; it’s about celebrating effort, resilience, and the role models these students have become for their peers,” Ugboma said.

In addition to the individual prizes, the champion’s school, Glorious Covenant School, was awarded an ICT lab equipped with 10 laptops and MTN 5G routers, while the student’s teacher received ₦500,000 in cash.

The second and third-place winners, Ayomide Ibigbemi and Munachimso Opara, also received significant prizes, including scholarships, laptops, and smartphones, reinforcing MTN’s focus on rewarding excellence in education.

For the first time, the grand finale was streamed live on the mPulse website mpulse.mtn.ng, myMTN app, allowing Nigerians to witness the brilliance of the young spellers.

Share