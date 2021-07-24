iGroup CEO advises visa applicants how to get professional help

The chief executive officer of iGroup Nigeria, Adodo Eddy Osaman has advised that those seeking to travel abroad should ensure that they seek help from professionals and not charlatans.

Adodo Eddy Osaman who runs the popular Travel Street Talk podcast said: “Most times, I come across people with different visa predicaments.

Some will tell me things like: “I want to study and work abroad, but I don’t know which pathway to take”; “I want to study abroad with my family. How can I find a cheaper route?”; “I am preparing for my visa. I don’t know which documents I would need” or “My visa was denied. I am scared of reapplying.”

Osaman stressed that when people find themselves in any of these situations, they need to have a deep conversation with someone who truly cares about your welfare or someone who was once in your shoes but succeeded, and not someone who sees you as an opportunity to make some money.

He also advised that the hydra-headed challenge of insecurity facing Nigeria presently is a clarion call for youths to rise and rebuild their fatherland.

Eddyosaman, as he is popularly known by his Instagram handle, said: “The past few years have been challenging for this country as people daily face serious problems that tend to challenge the unity and survival of Nigeria.

Aside from insurgency in the northeast, kidnapping and banditry which were once prevalent in North Central have now spread to other parts of the country, adding that these days, robbery and vandalisation of police stations have become intensified.

He said everyone gets the sense that the country is passing through a critical stage where every well-meaning Nigerian has to forestall the disintegration of this great country.

Eddyosaman further said: “This is the time for young people who are the future of this country to rise and make a concerted effort to save their future. This is not the time for youths to be complacent. They have to start questioning how the country is being governed. They also have to kickstart the process of forging a new Nigeria by getting involved in every discourse that shapes the country.”

As far as Eddyosaman is concerned, “The strength of any country is its youth and Nigeria has above 100 million young people.”

The well-known advocate for youth and adult education further admonished Nigerian youths: “It is about time youths changed the political narrative of Nigeria. This is easier done when they mobilised themselves into a cohesive political group with bloc votes that will sway elections in their favour. With political power in their hands, they will find themselves in the driving seat of the country and thus be able to determine the country’s direction and its future.”

