IGP warns against unorganized food items distribution following tragic stampedes

Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has raised alarm over the unorganized distribution of palliatives and relief items across the country during the festive season. He described the trend as a serious threat to public safety, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children.

Speaking on the issue on Saturday, Egbetokun referenced a series of recent tragedies, including the December 18 stampede at a children’s fun fair in Ibadan, Oyo State, which claimed the lives of at least 35 children and left many others critically injured.

In another devastating incident on December 21, a stampede during food distribution at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja, resulted in the death of 10 individuals and left several others injured.

Similarly, a palliative distribution event in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State, organized by philanthropist Obi Jackson, ended tragically with three confirmed dead and many hospitalized.

“These uncoordinated activities put lives at risk and highlight the urgent need for a more structured approach to aid distribution,” Egbetokun stated. He emphasized the dangers of overcrowding, stampedes, and confrontations caused by poor planning.

The IGP called on government officials, community leaders, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to collaborate in creating a comprehensive framework for the organized distribution of palliatives.

He stressed that all organizers of such events must involve security agencies to ensure safety, warning that negligence could result in criminal charges under Sec. 196 of the Penal Code and Sec. 344 of the Criminal Code.

Egbetokun also urged members of the public to exercise caution when attending aid distribution events, prioritizing their safety to avoid potential tragedies.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to working with stakeholders to ensure aid distribution processes are safe and efficient, preventing further loss of life. The IGP has directed state police commissioners in affected areas to conduct thorough investigations into these incidents for potential legal actions.

While sympathizing with the bereaved families, Egbetokun wished the injured a speedy recovery and assured Nigerians of the Force’s dedication to maintaining public safety.

