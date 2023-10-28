IGP tells doctors to treat gunshot wounds without police report

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police has called on all medical practitioners in Nigeria to provide prompt and compassionate treatment to all victims of gunshots and accidents, whether or not they have a police report. The police boss made the call in response to the ongoing concern over the tragic loss of lives due to the neglect of gunshot and accident victims.

The IGP’s directive aligns with the full enforcement of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act of 2017, which mandates that all healthcare providers prioritize the immediate care and stabilization of such patients, recognizing the critical importance of timely medical attention in saving lives, a press release signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police public relations officer, revealed.

“The IGPs decision comes as a response to the relentless outcry from concerned citizens and the broader community, highlighting the tragic consequences of delays in treating these victims. The IGP underscores the moral duty and responsibility of medical practitioners to uphold the sanctity of life and provide life-saving care to those in need aiming to bridge the gap between law enforcement agencies and healthcare providers, facilitating a more efficient and compassionate response to emergency situations, and curbing crimes by fulfilling their obligation to invite the Police for assessment while treatment is ongoing,” Adejobi said.

“The Inspector-General calls on all medical institutions and professionals to adhere to these directives and fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies when necessary, emphasizing the paramount importance of saving lives and promoting a safer and healthier society. The Nigeria Police will collaborate with all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, particularly the Federal Ministry of Health for the full enforcement of the provisions of the Act.”