IGP orders restriction of movement on election day

Usman Baba, the inspector-general of police, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day.

This is with the exception of those on essential services such as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters among others.

This was revealed in a statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, public relations officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

The directive, according to Adejobi, is one of the steps put in place to guarantee a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of the elections.

“Consequent to the first part of the 2023 general elections, the presidential and national assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, across all states of the federation and the federal capital territory, the IG, Usman Baba has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc,” the statement read.

According to him, the restrictions would help to ensure adequate management of the public order, voter protection, and effective policing. It also was designed to prevent criminal elements and hoodlums from meddling in the election.

Baba also barred security aides and escorts from accompanying their principals to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

According to him, anyone found flouting the directive will be severely sanctioned.

“Only security personnel specifically assigned to election duties are to be seen within and around the designated election booths and centres.

“Also, the ban on the unauthorised use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates and tinted glasses is still in force and violators would be sanctioned appropriately.

“All state-established and owned security outfits, organisations, quasi-security units and privately-owned guards and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management,” Baba said.

He urged active electorates to be law-abiding and turn out en masse to exercise their franchise. Baba also said that anyone attempting to undermine the police’s ability to guarantee a peaceful election will face a stern response from the force.

He urged residents to abstain from crimes such as seizing ballot boxes, hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation.

Baba said the Police and other security agencies would ensure that all violators of extant laws, including the Electoral Act, were brought to book.

He urged the public to contact the police and the joint election monitoring and operations room domiciled at the force headquarters, Abuja, via the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’, available on Android and iOS.

It was also noted that the public could dial the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line 08031230631 to report suspicious persons, or activities or request security responses.

He said other joint operations and election situation room numbers would be released by all police commands nationwide.