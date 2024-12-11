IGP Inaugurates school protection squad in Jos

Olukayode Egbetokun the Inspector-General of Police

Olukayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has on Wednesday officially inaugurated the Plateau State Schools Protection Squad (SPS) in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

The Schools Protection Squad (SPS) is an initiative of the Federal Government aimed at safeguarding Educational Institutions Nationwide, creating a secure environment for learning and development, and fostering collaboration between Law Enforcement Agencies, School Administrators, Local Community Agencies and Community Members in achieving this goal.

The event was attended by various stakeholders, including Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, a lawyer and Plateau state governor, all Security Agencies in the State, the Plateau State Traditional Council, Civil Society Organisations, Educational Institutions, Students from various Schools, Trade Unions, and many more.

The Inspector General of Police who was represented by Adebowale Williams, an Assistant Inspector General of Police and the Commandant Police Staff College Jos, emphasized the importance of safeguarding schools, which he described as “Sanctuaries of Knowledge and Nurturing grounds for the future leaders of our Country”. He expressed the IGP’s commitment to ensuring that schools throughout the Nation are safe.

Emmanuel Adesina, the Plateau state commissioner of Police, in his speech highlighted the need to adopt proactive measures in preventing security threats.

He also stated the importance of maintaining a strong partnership between security agencies and all stakeholders in the State. He commended the efforts of all the stakeholders involved in the implementation of the Schools Protection Squad, and expressed enthusiasm that the Safe Schools Initiative would bring an end to attacks on schools.

Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau State represented by Samuel Jatau, an architect and the Secretary to the government of the state, commended the Inspector General of Police for such a proactive and timely response to the security challenges of Schools.

He therefore pledged the support of the State Government to the Police towards ensuring the security of Schools.

