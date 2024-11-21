Ifetayo pledges to reposition digital newspaper group, address evolving challenges

Adeniyi Ifetayo, newly elected president of the Society of Digital Newspaper Owners of Nigeria (SDNON), has pledged to reposition the association in line with the emerging trends in the media space.

Ifetayo, who was elected alongside Gbenga Shaba, vice president, said that their victory signified a commitment to bringing innovative leadership to the organisation.

“We are determined to reposition SDNON in line with the evolving trend in the industry. Our group is a premier organisation uniting publishers and proprietors of digital news platforms across Nigeria. We are committed to upholding journalistic integrity, encouraging digital transformation, and addressing the evolving challenges faced by the media industry,” he said.

According to him, “SDNON has successfully concluded its 2024 executive elections, ushering in a new leadership team dedicated to advancing the association’s mission of promoting excellence in digital journalism.”

A statement signed by Kanyinulia Okeke, public relations officer, of the group, stated that “Adeniyi Ifetayo Moses is a multi-award-winning celebrity journalist, luxury and lifestyle reporter with Ben TV London, and the publisher of Megastar Magazine. With over 15 years of experience, he has carved a niche in celebrity journalism and media PR, representing the rich, famous, and influential personalities. An alumnus of the London School of Journalism and the Institute for the Advancement of Journalism in Johannesburg, South Africa, Ifetayo brings unparalleled expertise to the role of SDNON President.”

According to the release, “Shaba Gbenga is a seasoned public relations guru and social media consultant. With over two decades of experience in journalism and media, he started his career with the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation (OSRC) before contributing to notable outlets such as Hope Newspapers, Encomium Magazine, and YES! International Magazine, among others. Gbenga’s wealth of experience positions him as a valuable Vice President for SDNON.

“Other elected executives include:

General Secretary, Seunmanuel Faleye;

Assistant General Secretary, Adenike Abiona; Treasurer, Angela Davies;

Financial Secretary, Lillian Azuh;

Registrar, Abdullah Elkurebe;

Welfare Officer, Iyabo Aina, and

Public Relations Officer, Kanyinulia Okeke.”

The Electoral Committee was chaired by Bamidele Adeyemi with Jennifer Nwosu and Gbolahan Adetayo as members.

