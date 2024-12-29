IfeanHealth commits to addressing orthopaedic trauma using emotional support

Ejike Anih, (second right) founder of IfeanHealth and his team at the 2024 edition of the Nigerian Orthopaedic Association (NOA) Conference held recently in Enugu

Determined to addressing orthopaedic trauma among prosthetics patients in Nigeria, IfeanHealth, a US-founded health tech company, has committed to working with the Nigerian Orthopaedic Association to boost prosthetics care.

Speaking at the 2024 edition of the Nigerian Orthopaedic Association (NOA) Conference held recently in Enugu, Chijioke Ahamefula, brand and marketing director at IfeanHealth, emphasised the importance of providing high-quality prosthetics and offering emotional support to patients facing the trauma of amputation.

According to Ahamefula, adopting a personalised approach to prosthetic care focuses on patient rehabilitation, offering customised solutions that help patients regain mobility while also supporting their mental well-being during recovery.

He said the brand empowers patients to live fuller lives post-amputation, which can be achieved by elevating patient-centric care by collaborating with professionals within the Nigerian Orthopaedic Association.

Ejike Anih, founder of IfeanHealth, expressed the brand’s dedication to growing steadily and increasing its impact across Nigeria and beyond.

Anih said the goal of the company is to continue expanding its capacity and building impactful partnerships that will enable it to continue to deliver optimal patient outcomes.

Anih said IfeanHealth recognises its growth and potential to help address the burden of orthopaedic trauma in Nigeria through collaboration with health centers and orthopaedic professionals.

He said IfeanHealth aims to establish long-lasting collaborations that will result in improved care for trauma victims and greater access to prosthetics and orthotics solutions across Nigeria.

“In line with its patient-first approach, IfeanHealth continues to expand its reach across Nigeria. With branches in Lagos, Delta, Kano, and Enugu, the brand is making strides in offering accessible and specialized prosthetics care to more people in need,” he added.

Syndey Ibeanusi, president of the Nigerian Orthopaedics Association, commended IfeanHealth for its outstanding contribution to the field.

This year, IfeanHealth sets a new standard by branding the conference podium and expanding its booth to display cutting-edge prosthetic solutions in partnership with Ottobock.

The conference brings together leading orthopaedic surgeons, prosthetists and allied healthcare professionals to discuss advancements and challenges in the field.

During the conference, Rufai Ahmad, Registrar/CEO of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (MRTB) toured IfeanHealth’s Competence Center in Enugu and praised the sophistication of the facility.

He pointed out the need of sharing patient success stories to inspire hope and demonstrate the real-world impact of prosthetics on people’s lives.

This conference was different as IfeanHealth displayed its unwavering commitment to innovative patient care and collaboration.

