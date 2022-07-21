Ife Advanced Studies Institute’s summer course to highlight academy’s future

The Institute of Advanced Studies (IAS) has put in place a comprehensive intellectual agenda for its 2022 Summer Institute Programme scheduled to take place from July 24 -August 6, 2022.

After five successful editions, this is the 6th event in the life of a programme that took off in 2017. In a release signed by Jacob Olupona, the convener of Harvard University, United States of America, the Ife Summer Institute Programme for 2022 will take an exciting hybrid format.

It is scheduled to take place both online (Zoom) and physical at the Africa Centre of Excellence (ACE) Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. The programme is expected to kick off on July 25, 2022, under the chairmanship of the vice-chancellor, Simeon Adebayo Bamire.

The theme for the year’s summer institute is ‘the future of the academy: skills for transformative pedagogy, theory, and practice.’ The objective of the programme is to facilitate and foster innovative research among young scholars in the academy, particularly those in the humanities, social sciences, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by exposing them to relevant theoretical and methodological tools in their respective disciplines.

Olupona further said that the gathering would allow fellows to deepen their knowledge and capacities through workshops, lectures, field trips, peer-sharing, and networking sessions.

“They will also be trained on how to creatively respond to challenges posed by global needs, issues, and events. This year’s IIAS’s summer programme will be anchored by an impressive number of senior scholars from Nigeria and abroad engaging a wide range of themes and issues that are designed to deepen the understanding of research and teaching mission in the academy,” he said.

According to him, the keynote address will be delivered by Olufemi O. Vaughan, the Alfred Sergeant Lee’ 41 and Mary Farley Ames Lee, professor of Black Studies at Amherst College, United States of America.

Participants are expected this year from Nigeria, USA, Kenya, Ethiopia, Ecuador, Pakistan, Angola, Algeria, Ghana, Belgium, and, Switzerland.