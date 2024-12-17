ICSAN sees current economic reforms producing positive results in 2025

L-R: Babatunde Oladipo Okuneye,Registrar/CEO, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN); Uto Ukpanah, Vice President of ICSAN; Funmi Ekundayo, President of ICSAN; Francis Olawale, Treasurer of ICSAN; and Nkechi Onyenso, Chairman, Publicity and Advocacy Committee of ICSAN during the 3rd Presidential Press Parley held in Lagos recently.

Funmi Ekundayo, president and chairman of council, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), has expressed confidence that the current economic reforms implemented by the present government will begin to turn the economy around from 2025.

“The different sectoral reforms will begin to gain a lot of traction in the coming years, starting from 2025,” Ekundayo said, disclosing that because of the gestation period required the populace will begin to feel the impact of those reforms next year.

Speaking during the recent ICSAN 3rd presidential press parley in Lagos, Ekundayo said that the strategic amendments and partnership the Institute has been advocating in recent years would continue to deepen conversation on good governance.

“As you know, good governance is what we preach in ICSAN, so we continue to promote the efforts of good governance across various sectors.

“So, when we do research and advocacy for government reforms, we also look at areas where there are gaps and give advice on best practices along those lines and stakeholder engagement and collaborations that cannot be overemphasized,” Ekundayo said.

Speaking on the impact of the ‘japa syndrome’ on corporate organisations, the ICSAN president advised employers of labour to continue to develop and train members of their staff, as they strengthen their operational processes.

According to her, employers can leverage a flexible working environment to sustain talent. She said further that there are a number of strategies that employers can put in place to ensure that business success are not unduly impeded as a result of the japa syndrome.

“One of those strategies is to develop and train, and when you develop and train, also ensures knowledge sharing, such that you don’t have too many key risk factors within your establishment,” Ekundayo said.

On ICSAN projection for 2025, Ekundayo said that the Institute will ensure better positioning of its members as it continues to deepen advocacy on good governance across Nigeria. “We continue to engage in value proposition to our members, existing members, and also to be able to bring in more. We intend to turn up more members to service the economy effectively.”

