ICPC secures conviction of fake doctor who used friend’s certificate to secure employment

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of Martins Ugwu, who fraudulently used his friend’s medical certificate to gain employment as a doctor in the Federal Ministry of Health.

A statement by Demola Bakare, ICPC spokesperson, revealed that Ugwu, who impersonated his best friend, was found guilty of presenting false information to the Federal Civil Service Commission to secure the job in 2006.

The ICPC had filed a seven-count charge against Ugwu in February 2016, accusing him of violating Section 25 (1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, which carries penalties under Section 25 (1) (b).

According to ICPC, Ugwu’s decade-long fraud saw him draw salaries and allowances totaling N17.2 million while working as a medical doctor under the alias Dr. George Daniel Davidson.

It also disclosed that investigations revealed that Ugwu not only used the forged credentials to gain employment but also procured a staff identity card, applied for annual leave, and even sought postgraduate training in Epidemiology Practice that would have earned him a master’s degree.

During sentencing at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Jabi, Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha, ICPC counsel, urged the court to order the restitution of all earnings Ugwu received while masquerading as a medical doctor.

Abubakar Kutigi, presiding judge, condemned Ugwu’s actions, stating that such fraudulent practices jeopardise public health and undermine trust in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

He emphasised that the sentencing would serve as a deterrent to others attempting to practice without proper certifications.

“Ugwu was sentenced to six months imprisonment for each of the seven charges, to run consecutively.

“The court also ordered Ugwu to refund the salaries and allowances he earned fraudulently. Should he fail to comply, he will face an additional one-year jail term”, the statement reads in part.”

