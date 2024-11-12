ICPC boss champions African collaboration in asset tracking, repatriation

Musa Adamu Aliyu, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)

Musa Aliyu, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has been elected as the new chairperson of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners’ Forum (AARP-F).

The election, which took place on November 6, 2024, in Arusha, Tanzania, was conducted by the forum’s interim council members, comprising representatives from African regional blocks, ARINs, and AAACA.

In a statement released on Monday by Demola Bakare, the Ag. Director of Public Enlightenment and Education/Spokesperson for the Commission, Aliyu expressed his commitment to advancing the forum’s objectives.

He emphasized the critical role of asset tracking and repatriation in achieving Africa’s development goals.

Aliyu also outlined the AARP-F’s two main goals: to strengthen regional and international systems for asset recovery and to monitor the implementation of the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR).

He stressed the importance of close cooperation between the forum’s members and their respective Ministries of Justice and the Judiciary to break down legal barriers between African nations and foster a unified approach to safeguarding the continent’s financial integrity.

According to the statement, a key focus of Aliyu’s vision for the forum is the establishment of a robust Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) framework under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

This framework, he noted, would encourage the return of illicit financial flows (IFFs) held by international recipients, whether intentionally or otherwise.

The ICPC Chairman also pointed out that strengthening legal frameworks within Africa’s criminal justice systems is essential for overcoming procedural hurdles that impede the success of CAPAR. Legal technicalities.

He noted that this remain a significant challenge in prosecuting corruption across many African countries.

Aliyu further highlighted the value of the forum’s diverse membership, which provides crucial expertise in tackling the continent’s asset recovery challenges.

Beyond financial restitution, he underscored the AARP’s broader vision of reclaiming Africa’s cultural heritage, including artworks and artifacts integral to the continent’s identity.

The election of Aliyu is seen as a step towards enhancing Africa’s collective efforts to recover illicit assets and uphold financial integrity across the continent.

