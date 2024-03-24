ICAO gives Nigeria high marks in airport security audit

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has commended Nigeria for having very robust policies and agencies with clear mandates on airport security systems.

Callum Vine, the Team Lead of the just concluded International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Security Audit Programme-the continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP-CMA) of Nigeria, said it was a successful one after two-week exercise.

He made the remarks during the Audit Debrief at the weekend at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Headquarters in the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The objective of the USAP-CMA is to promote global aviation security through continuous auditing and monitoring of Member States’ aviation security performance, to enhance their aviation security compliance and oversight capabilities, by regularly and continuously obtaining and analyzing data on Member States’ aviation security performance, including the level of implementation of the critical elements of an aviation security oversight system and the degree of compliance with the Standards of Annex 17 — Security and the relevant security-related Standards of Annex 9 — Facilitation, as well as associated procedures, guidance material, and security-related practices.

According to Vine, Nigeria scored very well in most of the key indicators and he praised the country for having very robust policies and agencies with clear mandates on airport security.

A statement by Obiageli Orah, FAAN’s spokesperson, the ICAO chief also acknowledged the speed with which the personnel dealt with identified deficiencies without complaints.

He explained that the full report of the audit would be made available to Nigeria by ICAO within 60 days, after which there will be 30 days for the country to make comments.

He also added that after this, the country will be expected to file its plan to meet compliance with the organization.

In her speech at the debriefing, Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN), said the Authority would use the results of the audit as a roadmap for continuous improvement in the services it renders to airport users and stakeholders.

Kuku urged all stakeholders to collaborate closely, share best practices, and remain vigilant in upholding the highest standards of security in the Nigerian aviation industry.