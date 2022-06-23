ICAN inducts 530 newly qualified AATWA members

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has admitted 530 newly qualified members of the Association of Accounting Technicians West Africa (AATWA) at the 56th AAT induction ceremony on Wednesday, June 22.

The event which was held at ICAN’s Centre, 12 Kofo Kasumu Street, Lakeview Estate, Phase 1 of Amuwo Odifin in Lagos State had many dignitaries within and outside the accounting profession in attendance.

Tijani Musa Isa, the 58th president of ICAN in his admission address congratulated the 56th set of AATWA inductees.

“We celebrate the young professionals who have established a clear path for their career early and worked assiduously to excel at the ATS examination. Your induction today is an open proof of your efforts to attain your career goals.

“Dear inductees, just like the wise Lou Holtz said “Winners embrace hard work. They love the discipline of it, the trade-off they’re making to win.” You have put in the work and endured the pains of the sacrifices behind closed doors with the end goal in mind; many of those who were not privy to your sacrifices are now open witnesses of your success,” he said.

He encouraged the new inductees not to forget to press forward in their careers. According to him, “the accounting profession is one that affords serious-minded professionals the platform to work, excel and make positive change in the economy of the jurisdiction where they practice.”

The Jigawa State-born president of ICAN urged the newly inducted members to take advantage of digital skills and merge them with their professional competencies in order to be relevant in their careers.

“As technology continues to disrupt our world, future-ready professionals have to retain relevant technology skills. As young professionals, I urge you to take advantage of digital skills, merge them with your professional competencies and let synergy give you a competitive advantage.

“Be innovative and on the lookout for improved processes that will stand you out. Never stop learning so you can be ahead of the crowd.

“Most importantly, let Accuracy and Integrity be your watchword and lifestyle. Adhere to high ethical conduct. Remember to constantly uphold the tenets of the accounting profession – accountability, transparency, honesty and good professional judgement. Your conduct must not be devoid of these virtues.

“The institute would not hesitate to mete out appropriate professional discipline to any erring accounting technician through our disciplinary mechanism,” he noted.

Isma’ila Muhammadu Zakari, the special guest of honour, and the past president of ICAN (2017-2018) in his keynote address disclosed that the inductees have the opportunity to reshape their future by focusing on technological and digital transformation which in many ways, have powerful implications not only for them as AATs today but, most importantly, as future chartered accountants.

Zakari gave the newly qualified AATWA members some nuggets that will shape their lives and career for the best.

First, he informed the inductees that AATWA qualification is a fast-track pathway to becoming a chartered accountant.

“Everyone I know that has AATWA qualification has progressed to become a chartered accountant,” he said.

Secondly, he reiterated that technology is impacting what people do at an exponential rate and that the new members need to embrace it.

Then he urged the inductees to realise that trust in the disclosure of non-financial information is increasingly important and that they should learn it.

The accounting guru also informed the new members to commit themselves to lifelong learning, which he said is mandatory for their success.

“According to the newly released World Economic Forum Future of Jobs report, in-demand skills will change considerably over the next five years. Surveyed employers said the top skills needed by 2025 include critical thinking and analysis, problem-solving, active learning, resilience, stress tolerance and flexibility.

“Clients, businesses and organisations will continue to need new and different things from us, and we must commit to constant reinvention. This requires new skills.

“I include myself in this category and have been advancing my own technological and people skills. I encourage you inductees and indeed all of us here to do the same, and a good place to start is to join ICAN Association of Accounting Technicians which is the platform for holders of the ICAN AATWA designation and regularly participate in its CPD programmes and other events,” he stated.

Awards were given to outstanding students of the March 2022 diet.