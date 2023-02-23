Ibrahim warns youths against violence during election

Jimoh Ibrahim, All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South in Saturday’s general election, has warned youths not to allow themselves to be used as thugs by politicians.

Ibrahim gave the advice on Thursday in Igbotako while speaking with residents and his supporters.

The businessman also implored parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against fomenting trouble capable of truncating the electioneering process.

The APC Senatorial standard bearer promised to end thuggery in the district, especially in Igbotako, through youth engagement and gainful employment.

“If anybody approaches you to act as thugs or violent acts on whatever ground, say no to such offer.

“As the Senator you will elect by the grace of God, through your votes, there will be an end to thuggery in our area as engagement of youths and gainful employment is my topmost priority,” Ibrahim said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim rounded off his campaign tour in his Igbotako hometown on Wednesday after touring the 66 wards of Ondo South.