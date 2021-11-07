Ibom Air announces attainment of one-millionth passenger on board

The Management of Ibom Air has announced the airline’s attainment of one-millionth passenger mark on board flight number IAN4134 departing from Victor Attah International Airport Uyo, to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, at 16:00 local time.

The passenger, Olowodu Daba Obene, was on the queue to boarding when the countdown to the 1,000,000th passenger began.

The company’s communications and marketing manager, Annie Essienette who confirmed this in a statement said the Director of Maintenance, Lookman Animashaun, conducted the count which saw Ms Olowodu emerging as the 1,000,000th passenger.

The Chief Operating Officer, George Uriesi, explaining the reason for the symbolic recognition of the one millionth passenger, said it was an essential element of the airline’s culture, to track every aspect of its performance and capture major milestones.

“By so doing, the airline is able to keep its passengers and stakeholders informed about the progress and achievements of the airline,” he said.

He said: “It was easy to track with precision, when the one millionth passenger milestone would be reached.”

According to him, it was also an opportunity to thank and appreciate customers for their loyalty and patronage in the two years and five months since commencing operations.

The company achieved the 500,000-passenger milestone on the 2nd of March 2021, seven months ago.

On her part, Ms Olowodu, the 1,000,000th passenger, who was unaware of what was going on, said the recognition took her by surprise and thanked the airline for the award of a free premium return ticket to any of its destinations.

The airline, which began operations more than two years ago, is believed to be wholly owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government.