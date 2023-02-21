IBILE Oil and Gas bags 3 ISO certifications

IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation (IOGC) says it has received three certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in recognition of its commitment to ensure effective delivery of petroleum products to consumers.

To become certified, IOGC underwent a thorough organisation-wide audit, according to a statement on Monday.

It said this audit involved the creation of a quality management system, a review of the management system documentation, a pre-audit, an initial assessment, and the clearance of non-conformances.

The certifications include the ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018, an internationally recognised standard that ensures their services meet the needs of consumers through an effective quality management system in the delivery of downstream and gas commercialisation businesses and operations.

ISO is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards in the world, according to the statement.

It said Finsbury Heinz Limited, a leading QHSE and Sustainability firm, set up the integrated management system for IOGC with certification provided by Bluestar Management Systems Limited, a globally recognised ISO body operating in over 132 countries.

At the presentation of the certificates on Friday, Doyin Akinyanju, managing director, and CEO of IOGC, said, “These certifications prove our dedication to delivering high-quality products, dependable service, and ethical business practices while minimizing negative environmental effect and upholding our duty of care to our clients and stakeholders.

“We do this on behalf of Lagos State and in alignment with Mr Governor’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.”

According to Akinyanju, IOGC is committed to maintaining these certifications and continuously improving our process, product delivery and service.