Ibekwe, 22 others exhibit at Affordable Art’s community fair in Lagos

Aspiring art historian, performance artist and painter, Ugonna Ibekwe, is among 23 artists whose works will be on display at the Community Art Fair exhibition holding in Lagos this weekend.

The exhibition, organized by Affordable Art Online, a platform on a mission to support emerging artists who dedicate their practice towards making a difference, begins at 11 am on Friday, December 10 and will run through Saturday, December 11, 2021 at TWB, 8 Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Drive, 2nd Avenue, Ikoyi.

Affordable Art Online collaborates with a wide-range of contemporary artists in Nigeria and across Africa with the aim to promote a wider appreciation of contemporary African art beyond veteran collectors and art enthusiasts.

Ibekwe will display five of his works at the exhibition, including “We the people ask for peace”, “Idoto”, “In desperation”, “Chokers and beads”, and “Mother Idoto. The harvest of corns”.

Other artists whose works will be on display are Naomi Oyeniyi, Anthonia Ndukauba, Badru Temitayo, Idowu Emmanuel, David Olatunde, Emmanuel Isiuwe, Lawrence Leo, Ifeoluwa Olojede, among others. The exhibition will also feature other creative activities.

Ugonna Ibekwe is distinguished by his creative approach to visualizing forms; his paintings are often rendered in circular faces and eyes with the female figures having the stylistic hairstyle of the Igbo females of the 1960s and 70s. His artworks also feature elements of traditional Uli art, an influence he acquired from the Nsukka Art School where he is currently undertaking his formal education in fine art.

Ibekwe expresses emotions through the directions and vibrancy of his rich colour palette. His style has secured increasing recognition as he continues to call attention to relevant themes of discussion in the African contemporary society. His vivid paintings are laden with unresolved tensions that rise from the confusion of the mixture of cultural influence in contemporary African society.