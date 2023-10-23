Ibaka residents task Umo Eno over abandoned 1.8km road

Residents of Navy Road at Ibaka, Mbo, in Akwa Ibom, have called on Governor Umo Eno to rehabilitate their abandoned 1.8-kilometre link road.

They stated this in separate interviews with newsmen in the Mbo local government area on Sunday.

The 7.3-metre wide access road stretches more than 1.8 kilometres to link the jetty to Ibaka – Oron road.

Read also: Umo Eno’s agenda and multidimensional poverty in Akwa Ibom

According to Etim Michael, a youth leader from Ibaka, the road project was awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in 2013 to Messrs Foul Plant Nigeria Limited.

Michael said the road, allegedly abandoned by the contractor, had been a source of worry for the people and residents of the area.

Some sections of the road are in deplorable condition and abandoned.

Read also: Umo Eno: 100 days of motion without movement in Akwa Ibom?

Michael also alleged that the contractor abandoned the project in 2018 after a slow pace of work which started in 2013.

He said: “Between 2013 and 2018, the work was abandoned after overlaying about 697.3m of bituminous asphalt from the jetty in Ibaka Beach to the main gate of the Naval Base.