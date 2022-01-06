Ibadan chiefs endorse Balogun as next Olubadan

The Olubadan-in-Council on Wednesday endorsed the Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun, as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Ten out of the 11 members of Olubadan-in-Council arrived at the decision which was made known at a news conference in Ibadan.

The Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola, briefing newsmen said that the Olubadan-in-Council also agreed to forward Balogun’s name to the state governor, Seyi Makinde, for approval at the appropriate time.

Recall that the stool of Olubadan of Ibadanland became vacant after the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, who died on Sunday during a brief illness.

Among those present at the press briefing were Eddy Oyewole, Asipa Olubadan; Amidun Ajibade, Ekarun Olubadan; Owolabi Olakunleyin, Otun Balogun; Adebayo Akande, Abese Balogun; Lateef Adebimpe, Osi Balogun, among others.

However, Rashidi Ladoja, Osi Olubadan, who is also a member of Olubadan-in-Council, was absent at the press briefing.

Ajibola said that 10 out of 11 members of the council had agreed on the issue of who becomes the Olubadan of Ibadanland based on the traditions of Ibadanland.

He said there was no court case stopping the appointment of Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Otun Balogun said that the only case in court was not on the issue of who becomes the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Ajibola, however, called on Ibadan citizens to disregard the rumour going round on the issue of court case.

Also, Balogun commiserated with the family of the late Oba Adetunji and Oyo State Government on the demise of the traditional ruler. He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Balogun extolled the good deeds done by the late Oba Adetunji in respect of his dedication and commitment to the promotion and sustenance of peace and development of Ibadanland and Oyo State in general.

According to him, these attributes shall remain indelible in the hearts of the people.

He urged people of the state to remain peaceful in their conducts in order to sustain the unequalled historical peaceful co-existence for which Ibadanland was globally known.

“I, therefore, enjoin you all to discard with all unfounded rumours and insinuations capable of disturbing the peace of Ibadanland, irrespective of the quarter from which such fake news emanated.”