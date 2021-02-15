I will not allow anyone to stoke up hatred or violence against any group- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, vowed that his government will not allow people to stoke up hatred and violence against any ethnic or religious group

The President who was reacting to reports of breakout of violence in some parts of the country by some ethnic and sectional groups, vowed to protect all religious and ethnic groups, whether majority or minority in line with its responsibility under the constitution.

“President Buhari warned that the government will not allow any ethnic or religious group to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups,” the President said in a late night statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Buhari condemned such violence and gave assurance that his government will act decisively to stop the spread of any such violence.

The President, in apparent reference to the attacks at the popular Shasha market in Ibadan, Oyo state, appealed to religious and traditional leaders as well governors and other elected leaders across the country to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure that communities in their domain are not splintered along ethnic and other primordial lines.