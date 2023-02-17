I want to build new Ogun State — NNPP guber candidate, Oguntoyinbo

Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, governorship candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in the 11th March election in Ogun State, says he is in the race to build a new Ogun State and better lives for the people.

While saying that he has a robust blueprint, Oguntoyinbo said he was determined to maximise the resources of the state for the development and betterment of the citizenry.

Featuring at the Correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State council guest platform christened ‘Speak Out’ said that he has all it takes to govern the state as the youngest among the candidates, adding “am coming on board to build new Ogun state. I have my blueprint on how new Ogun state will look like.

“I have all what it takes because right now Nigerians have been clamouring for youths to take over from the older generation, as the younger ones will make a difference in the political circle and other areas of human endeavour.”

The Ogun NNPP guber candidate however, stated that he will not step down for any candidate in the forthcoming election.

According to him, “I will not tarnish my image, am not ready to disappoint my followers; so am not stepping down for any of the candidates during the next month’s election.”

On the scarcity of new naira notes, Oguntoyinbo explained that the policy makers do not think about the effect on masses.

“The position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the swapping of new naira notes is against the Supreme court position, adding that it is glaring that Federal Government is confusing itself.

While promising to lighten up all the local government areas in the state, he said CCTV would be installed in the borders as well as nooks and crannies of the gateway state saying this would curb insecurity presently witnessed in the state.

According to him, “if we are to forestall insecurity, every area must be lighten up, so I will ensure that there is stable power supply, to monitor everything going on in all the areas.”

The guber candidate who promised that he would embark on “operation no potholes” in all the roads in the state if elected also said that his priority would be to make education free from primary to secondary schools in line with the NNPP’s manifesto.

He further promised to pay the pensioners about N68 billion owed them saying that “our senior citizens will be taken care of through payment of their pensions as and when due.

He further said he would put in place efficient and functional health insurance scheme especially aged citizens through proper database.”

While emphasizing on better database of citizens, he noted that this would help in planning and provision of social amenities for the people.

At the event held in Ibadan were the State Chairman of NNPP In Ogun State, Oloposi Okinni; Public Relations Officer of the party, Kehinde Olowu and the Chairman of the chapel, Raji Adebayo.