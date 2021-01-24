I share your pains – Delta speaker tells victims of Agbor gas explosion

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has commiserated with victims of the Friday gas explosion in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the State.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, the Speaker described the incident as very unfortunate and painful.

According to the Speaker, “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate gas explosion in Agbor on Friday. I share in the pains of those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident. I wished it never happened.”

“My heart goes out to the families of those that lost their loved ones and properties in the gas explosion in Agbor. May God grant the souls of those who lost their lives eternal rest. I pray for speedy recovery for those who suffered various degrees of burns and injuries”, the Speaker said.