Ahmad Lawan, the immediate past Senate President, has denied allegations that he defended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against claims of sexual harassment leveled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement issued by his office, Lawan described the reports as “entirely false and a gross misrepresentation of the facts.”

Natasha was suspended last Thursday suspended for six months over

“The attention of the Office of the President of the 9th Senate, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan, has been drawn to misleading reports circulating in some sections of the media, suggesting that Senator Lawan defended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan,” the statement read.

Lawan clarified that during the Senate plenary session on Thursday, March 6, 2025, he merely raised concerns about one of the recommendations in the report submitted by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

The recommendation in question proposed the withdrawal of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s security aides.

Read also: Saraki to Akpabio: Don’t trivialise, politicise Natasha Akpoti’s allegations

“Senator Lawan, in his intervention, cautioned the Senate against adopting this recommendation, emphasizing that such a decision could set a dangerous precedent that might be exploited against lawmakers in the future.

“His remarks were strictly procedural and aimed at upholding the integrity and independence of the National Assembly,” the statement added.

The former Senate President stressed that his remarks were not in defense of Akpoti-Uduaghan or an attempt to take sides in the allegations against Akpabio.

“At no point did Senator Lawan defend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan or take sides in the allegations against the Senate President. His intervention was purely a matter of principle, reflecting his commitment to due process and the rule of law.”

Lawan reaffirmed his commitment to the stability and dignity of the National Assembly, urging the media and the public to disregard any insinuations that suggest otherwise.

Share