I didn’t steal Kaduna State funds as governor, says El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai says he did not steal Kaduna State money as governor of the northwestern state, noting that he is ready to swear with Koran to prove his innocence.

El-Rufai stated this at an Hausa programme aired on Freedom Radio station in Kaduna on Tuesday morning, Daily Trust reported. He said he was satisfied with the little he had before becoming governor.

“I was quiet to see how things would turn out, but for me, I always ask God to help me in whatever I do in life because, as a human being, I always try not to do anything wrong or betray the people’s trust. I always say that whenever the former governors of Kaduna State and other leaders decide to take an oath swearing with the Quran that they never took people’s money, I’m also ready to swear.

“This is because I know that I didn’t go into public service to steal or take people’s money. I joined politics only to serve the people of Kaduna State. I didn’t come to look for money because I give glory to God that I’m content with what I had even before becoming governor. Yet, we were accused of misappropriation of funds during our tenure without being given a specific area where the money went missing or who took it,” he was quoted as saying.

“Yet they are going after my allies by inviting them to the ICPC and EFCC with the intention of tarnishing their names. As for me, I had already prayed two Raka’at on Friday night, leaving everything to God, seeking His judgment. This is why I’m not saying much about the issue.”

He said whatever evil plans, witch-hunts, and lies against him should continue because he has reported the issue to God, assuring that he we will get justice.

“If you report something to God, you must desist from making comments. Although I have ordered my lawyers to sue in court against attempts to tarnish my name, that will continue. But presently, I’m doing fine by going about my normal activities such as reading and writing.”

El-Rufai is being accused by Kaduna State House of Assembly of allegedly stealing N423 billion of state fuunds. But he has denied taking kobo from the state, filing a charge against the state’s legislature.

