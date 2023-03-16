I am sad Nigeria can’t deliver on simple election – Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has described as disheartening that the giant of Africa cannot deliver a simple election when smaller nations like Ghana can deliver with a small error margin and big nations like India also deliver with less than a five percent error margin.

Obi stated this while speaking as a guest at the Channels Television’s Sunrise Programme on Thursday.

He reiterated his earlier position that what the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared was false, pointing out that he’s challenging the process and the declaration.

“My trust in INEC has evaporated with what they did on February 25, setting out a rule for the election and abandoning it in the middle of the game,” he said.

According to him, the majority of Nigerians have declared a vote of no confidence in INEC because everybody saw that they promised so much and could not deliver even the minimum.

He likened what INEC did on February 25 to a restaurant promising a sumptuous meal, serving the a la carte but failing to bring the main meal.

He however, expressed confidence that the judiciary would give justice to the 2023 election petitions currently going on in the Court of Appeal.

The Labour Party presidential candidate said his confidence was drawn from the fact that the Justices are Nigerians and are aware of how bad the situation has been in the country and only truth and justice will save the country.

“They, the Justices desire a better Nigeria for themselves and their children and that can only come through doing the right thing and telling the people the truth of any situation.

“For me, I have no cause to doubt the courts, it’s we the politicians that are bent on corrupting every aspect of our national life,” he said.

On what his reaction will be if the nation decides to go on with the situation, Obi said he would be shocked if the country goes on with the rascality of criminality.

On his message to his supporters for Saturday’s gubernatorial and state Assembly elections, Obi said they should vote for Labour Party candidates in their states, and where there is no candidate they should vote with a new Nigeria in mind, looking out for competence, character, capacity, and capabilities.

Also speaking on the forthcoming Governorship and State Assembly elections, Kennedy Ahanotu, the acting National Youth Leader of the Party, insisted that Labour Party and Peter Obi won the Presidential election, adding that “this is the reason we are challenging such rascality in court.”

The Youth Leader, while thanking LP members for their patience and high level of maturity with which they have so far managed themselves, added that “Ordinarily, they expected that we jump to the streets so they can take advantage to damage our evidences and cause social unrest, but we truly beat them to that game.”

He appealed to the youths not to take the laws into their hands, but continue to remain calm.

“Ours is to remain resolute, determined and focused towards reclaiming our stolen mandate which by God’s grace we must surely achieve. We never expected the journey to be smooth or free from challenges but we are ready to face the storms however lengthy and torturous, to regain freedom and true democracy.

“On a specific note, we have an election on Saturday 2023, the governorship and state Houses of Assembly across the country. These elections have given us another opportunity to identify true obidients.”

He assured that the Labour Party stands by all its candidates in the election.

“Our protest against the electoral fraud on 25th Feb. 2023 begins on Saturday 18th March at all the polling units across the country. In the last election, they said we are four persons tweeting in a room, but to their shock we took over the space and despite all the fraud they allocated over 6 millions votes to us even when they know that Obidients are more than 15 million people having PVCs to vote.

“We must protest by coming out en masse to cast our votes for the Labour Party Governorship candidates and Houses of Assembly candidates. This simple assignment is the first step in telling the world that Labour Party won the election.

“Let us show opposition that we are resolute in the project of taking back our country. We must capture Lagos, Edo, Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Rivers, Abia, Anambra, infact all the South South South/South east states.

“This we must do to prove that we are resolutely Obidient. We must stand to challenge the status quo and I beg all the youths, security officials and some INEC officials who are opting to be ready tools in the hands of the old order politicians to think twice. Do not join in oppressing and intimidating our youths. The life and future of Nigerian youths matter. Enough is enough,” he said.