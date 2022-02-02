Human Capital Africa calls on policymakers to salvage learning crisis in Africa

The board of advisors of Human Capital Africa (HCA), an accountability and advocacy initiative, has issued a call-to-action to policymakers across Africa to take note and respond to the alarming learning crisis in the continent.

In response to the disturbing learning crisis in Africa, the HCA’s board of advisors which includes stalwarts, who have been driving development in their corners of Africa, such as Joyce Banda, Trevor Manuel, Kennedy Odede, Kah Walla, Adama Gaye, Sangu Delle, N’Diaye Ramatoulaye Diallo, Erastus J. O. Mwencha and Rosa Whitaker all made a commitment to putting the issue on top of Africa policymakers’ agendas.

According to Joyce Banda, the former president of Malawi and,” board chair of HCA, “This is a wake-up call for heads of states, ministers, donors, and other partners. It is time to prioritise learning for our children. If children cannot read and do basic mathematics at the age of 10, they will be deprived of the opportunity to be productive members of the workforce, society, and the global economy.”

Obiageli Ezekwesili, the chief executive officer and founder of Human Capital Africa and Nigeria’s former minister of education spearheaded the HCA initiative launched in October 2021, alongside the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES27), in the presence of African dignitaries and education experts made a clarion call to this effect.

“It is our responsibility to bring Africa out of this crisis. I invite my fellow country leaders to accept our Call-to-Action and work with Human Capital Africa. Together, we can embark on the journey to improve the quality of education in sub-Saharan Africa,” Ezekwesili said.

Experts stated that Africa is experiencing a learning crisis that requires an urgent response.

According to the World Bank, 9 out of 10 children in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) do not achieve basic reading and numeracy skills by the age of 10 (World Bank, 2019).

This is a shocking statistic, especially when compared to developed economies where only 1 out of 10 children do not achieve basic literacy and numeracy skills at the same age.

In Nigeria, for instance, 83percent of children enrolled in grades 2 or 3 cannot read and understand simple texts. The World Bank predicts that because of COVID-19, learning poverty has been made worse by at least 10 percent.

Foundational literacy and numeracy are critical skills children need for success throughout their school careers and to participate gainfully in employment in their adult years.

The call-to-action invites policymakers to take five actions:

Recognize the challenge by reviewing the current state of foundational learning in their country, prioritise the issue at all levels of government, and collect, report, and use data on student learning and the overall education system.

Others are; Learn from evidence and other countries and implement what works and hold themselves and others accountable by taking regular stock of progress.