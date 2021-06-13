Huffine Global Solutions partners Del-York International to execute projects in Nigeria

Huffine Global Solutions (HGS), a United States’ conglomerate, has entered into a collaborative partnership with Del-York International aimed at conceptualising and executing projects in Nigeria and across Africa.

Huffine and Del-York are currently working together to identify opportunities in infrastructure, energy, and agricultural sectors.

Huffine employs the most modern technologies to transform the natural resources of nations into sustainable health, and prosperity for their people. It also supports US-based businesses that wish to increase the scope of their activities and international sales.

While Del-York is a global syndicate providing world-class innovation in technology, mass communication, education, sustainable energy and also facilitates market entry for companies and institutions around the world interested in doing business in Africa.

Edwin Huffine, chief executive officer of Huffine Global Solutions, who announced the partnership, said the formal agreement between the two companies took effect on May 12, 2021.

According to him, it would build on the strength of both companies to foster excellence, promote sustainable and environmentally-friendly development.

“Huffine is looking forward to partnering with Del-York on projects that strengthen the growing commercial and trade relations between the United States and Africa,” said CEO Huffine.

Linus Idahosa, CEO of Del-York said: “We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership brings to the vast majority on the African continent, and our partners with whom we share this common vision of sustainable prosperity. We believe that this collaboration will, in no small measure, accelerate the development of project opportunities across key sectors that are critical to Nigeria and Africa’s development.”

HGS is a group of cultural interpreters and pioneers that have developed an array of different strategies and methods that are tailored to the exact needs of each project, so far yielding success in 21 nations on six different continents.