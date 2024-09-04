Huawei, REA to launch solar PV facility in Nigeria

Huawei Technologies Company (Nigeria) Limited, one of the leading providers of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, has since 2019 till date awarded over 60 Nigerian Engineers with the Huawei General Digital Engine (GDE) Certification.

Huawei has entered into a partnership with Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to develop a solar photovoltaic (PV) facility, aimed at expanding the country’s clean energy capacity.

This collaboration was highlighted in a statement from the Presidency, detailing President Bola Tinubu’s engagements during the ongoing China-Africa Summit.

During President Tinubu’s visit to Huawei’s research centre, the company announced the launch of DigiTruck, a mobile ICT classroom designed to enhance digital literacy in underserved communities across Nigeria.

“The DigiTruck initiative will operate in 10 states annually, training at least 3,000 students each year,” the statement noted.

Chris Lu, chief executive officer of Huawei Nigeria, expressed his support for Nigeria’s National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), which aims to position the country as a talent outsourcing hub in Africa.

Lu stated, “I hope the NOC will continue to develop and expand its capacity to meet the needs of more African markets, enabling Nigerian technology talents to serve overseas markets and helping to fulfil NATEP’s goals.”

During President Tinubu’s tour of the Huawei Research Centre’s exhibition hall, Huawei showcased its latest innovations in e-government, smart education, smart grid, and solar power.

The statement read, “President Tinubu and his delegation were introduced to Huawei’s innovations, demonstrating their potential to enhance public services, digital governance, and Nigeria’s inclusive development agenda.”

In addition to the DigiTruck, Huawei plans to establish a joint PV test lab with Nigeria’s REA. “The establishment of the solar PV test facility complements efforts to increase clean energy solutions in the Nigerian electricity sector,” the statement added.

This initiative supports Nigeria’s growing adoption of solar energy, which is becoming a popular electricity source for many small businesses and households.

With an estimated solar energy potential of approximately 427,000 megawatts (MW) and an average of six hours of sunlight per day, Nigeria is well-positioned to leverage this renewable resource.