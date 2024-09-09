How youths can contribute to nat’l security, development — Badaru

Mohammed Badaru, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, has underscored the crucial role of youths in bolstering national security, development, and economic growth.

Speaking on the relationship between youth empowerment and national security, Badaru emphasised the importance of harnessing the potential of young Nigerians through digital innovation and strategic government programmes.

Henshaw Ogubike, director of information and public relations in the Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said Badaru stated this during a lecture titled, “Leveraging Nigeria’s Digital Economy to Enhance National Security: Youth Empowerment and Job Creation.”

The lecture was delivered to participants of Executive Course 46 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Plateau State.

The minister, represented by A.T. Jibrin, a retired army general, noted that over 60 percent of Nigeria’s population was under the age of 25, presenting an opportunity to leverage this demographic for national development.

He stressed the need for effective government policies and programmes such as the Graduate Internship Scheme (GIS), Youth Initiative for Sustainable Agriculture in Nigeria (YISA), Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P), YouWIN, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), and N-Power.

These initiatives, he said, have the potential to transform Nigerian youth into agents of positive change if properly implemented.

Badaru also drew attention to the power of digital mobilisation, citing the Arab Spring and Nigeria’s #EndSARS movement as examples of how youths can shape national discourse.

He called for genuine engagement and investment in young people to ensure their constructive participation in national defence and security.

The minister acknowledged the limitations of previous empowerment programmes but urged policymakers to improve implementation. He stressed that youth empowerment, particularly through digital innovation, was vital for addressing issues like unemployment, the digital divide, and skill gaps.

“By investing in digital infrastructure, innovation, skill development, and entrepreneurship, Nigeria can unlock the transformative power of its youth demographic dividend and drive sustainable economic growth,” Badaru said.

The minister further emphasised the need for collaboration between government, the private sector, and other stakeholders to fully tap into the potential of Nigeria’s youth and secure a prosperous and safe future for the country.