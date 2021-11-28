How to leverage e-commerce to reach global customers, by Unlimint

Unlimint, a global payment provider, has advised that companies interested in successfully leveraging e-commerce to reach customers around the world must follow a few tips.

The payment provider suggests that the first would be to utilise the power of Omni channels and social media marketing.

“If there is one lesson 2020 taught us, it is that having multiple channels to run your business is imperative. The advantage of this is that your products are only a click or a direct message away, and you can reach as many customers as possible regardless of their geolocations or their preferred shopping channel.

“Many small businesses who did not have an online presence pre-lockdown found themselves in isolation from their customer base and this had a devastating impact on their business. Not only can you literally set up a shop on several social media platforms, but it is also a great way to reach new customers, communicate with the current ones, and stay up to date about their needs and evolving lifestyles,” the payment provider hints.

It also suggests that companies set up an e-commerce website & upgrade their logistics.

“Your e-commerce website is your marketplace. With it, you can find new customers faster through the right SEO (“Search Engine Optimisation”), market directly to them, learn their shopping habits, and strengthen brand awareness and credibility – yes, people tend to trust businesses with websites more than those without.

“Also, seek out and work with a trustworthy logistics partner who can deliver your customers’ orders in your target markets in a timely and secure way. Keep them informed about their deliveries and try to use tracking numbers so processes are more automated and seamless,” Unlimint explained.

Read also: The Nigerian payment market: How every sector can benefit from cashless payment solutions

It advised that companies incorporate a seamless, secure, and constantly evolving e-Payment Solution, this it said is a critical step to take because many times, international customers will abandon their shopping carts if they get to the payment gateway and their preferred modes of payment are not available, or it does not feel secure.

“All the hard work of establishing an online business and providing a great shopping experience will be for nothing without an ideal payment solutions gateway that can effectively accept global payments from your international customers.

“When choosing a payment gateway, ensure that it works in your preferred markets, accepts a wide range of local payment methods, meets the latest encryption standard, and is easy to use. Incorporating a seamless e-payment solution will improve the customer experience in many ways: faster checkout, payment security, and convenience. In other words, making it easy for your customers to pay is important to keep the local and international customers you attract.”

With a payment solutions provider like Unlimint, which offers multiple payment methods accessible across the globe, businesses can successfully enter new markets by making it easier for their customers to transact in many different ways. By blurring the line between traditional banking, digital wallets, and card payments, Unlimint is ensuring that people can accept and receive payments anywhere in the world and at any time.

By taking these steps and more, business will be well-positioned to capitalise on the future growth opportunities and the all-round benefits that come with expanding to global markets