How Seplat energy ‘Eye Can See’ is transforming lives in Imo 

Seplat Energy, a foremost indigenous energy company has performed over 4,500 life-changing eye surgeries, and distributed over 51,000 reading glasses since 2012 it began its flagship programme ‘ Eye Can See’ in Imo State. This is as over 105,000 Nigerians have positively been touched through this partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The Seplat Energy JV’s Eye Can See’ Initiative lasted for days and took place at the Fullmoon Hotels, Owerri, Imo State where Seplat in partnership with the NNPCL demonstrated its leadership in Corporate Social Investment.

Through the programme, Seplat Energy delivered eye care services such as screenings, surgeries and distributions of eyeglasses to thousands of underserved people of host communities in Imo State.

The programme was aimed at reducing preventable blindness with early and timely detection of eye diseases as well as enhancing the quality of life for the beneficiaries.

At the event during its flag-off, Ibi-Ada Itotoi, the managing director (MD), Eastern Asset, Seplat Energy, who was represented by Emanuel Otokhine, the Base Manager, Eastern Asset, Seplat Energy, noted the company’s dedication to holistic people and community development.

According to him, ” We are not just an operator in the regions where we work, we are partners in progress. An initiative like the ‘Eye Can See’ ensures that our communities experience the tangible benefits of our presence and that our commitment goes beyond business operations.

“Also, Bala Wunti, chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), who was represented by Obinna Otuu, the Asset manager at NUIMS noted the larger positive impact of the programme.

He said, “Success is not only about managing resources but about uplifting lives. The ‘Eye Can See’ initiative is a testament to the well-being of the communities we serve.

“Through this programme, NNPCL and Seplat Energy, we are not only addressing urgent medical needs but also educating communities in managing chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension which can lead to vision loss”.

However, the significance of the ‘Eye Can See’ “resonated deeply with Emeka Mgbudem, the Imo State commissioner for petroleum and natural resources (gas) development, while commending the initiative said, “Seplat and NNPCL have shown that their partnership goes beyond energy production.

“It is about human development -health, education, and capacity building. When I look at the array of people treated of glaucoma and cataracts today, it demonstrates that their vision is for a better future. Seplat has remained our best partner , and we are proud of the work they are doing “.

But to Eze Blaise Ubah, the traditional ruler of Mgbala-Agwa Autonomous Community in Oguta Local Government Area, Imo State, “Seplat has consistently stood out as a responsible corporate citizen. They have brought this programme to our community as they have in previous years, and they continue to set the standard for others in the industry. Their dedication is unmatched “.

And for the beneficiaries, Adanne Ekwueme, whose relative received aye surgery, said, “This programme is life-changing. What would have cost us a fortune is being provided free. I pray that God continues to bless Seplat and NNPC for their kindness ”

Also, Hyginus Onyeuka, who underwent cataract surgery, said, “I was blind for many years but today, I can see clearly, I can’t thank Seplat enough for restoring my sight. This programme is nothing short of a miracle for people like me”.