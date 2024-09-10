How poor infrastructure deters tourism growth in Nigeria

Lola Ade-John. Minister of Tourism at UN Tourism Executive Council Meeting in Bercalona Spain

Nigeria’s poor state of infrastructure has continued to deter the growth of tourism, preventing the sector from advancing and matching up to the level of its counterparts.

The country’s tourism sector currently contributes 3.65 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared to France’s 7.5 percent.

Lola Ade-John, minister of tourism who was represented by Otoide Ayemere, special adviser, technical to the tourism minister who spoke at the BusinessDay Tourism Conference said that the ministry aims to boost the sector through investments in infrastructure.

This he noted will involve leveraging Nigeria’s untapped tourism assets such as the African waterfall in Cross River and the Kainji Lake in Kaduna.

Paul Kavanagh, general manager of Wheatbaker Hotel in his presentation at the BusinessDay Tourism Conference said that the government and private sector should collaborate to develop tourism infrastructure and marketing strategies.

He further mentioned that Nigeria has no facilities such as an international conference center, a hotel management school, or a patriot college to boost the sector.

“We don’t have an international conference center. We cannot host events like the International Bar Association.

“For those of you in the restaurant industry, imagine what it would be like with 25,000 lawyers from every country on earth staying here for five days on full extension, there’s not a restaurant seat available for anybody for that week.

“There’s not a hotel room empty for anybody, there’s no car aisle available for anybody,” Paul said.

Notable investments in infrastructure in tourism is the Banker’s Committee recent renovation and upgrading of facilities at the National Theatre in Lagos.

The renovation covered different spaces, including the 4,000-seater main bowl, over 3,000-seater banquet hall, exhibition halls, cinemas, VIP spaces, actors’ changing rooms, industrial kitchen, over 300 new toilet cubicles, clinic, fire station, lobbies within the four National Theatre entrances and extensive roof repairs, and other facilities were upgraded to match the best standards of theatre and performance in the world.

Iyadunni Atinuke Gbadebo, director of sales and marketing at Eko Hotels & Suites also speaking at the conference, emphasized the importance of developing and promoting cultural heritage, mentioning the National Theatre and its potential to bring economic benefits and also discussed the challenges faced in promoting tourism in Nigeria, including infrastructure and perception issues.

She further shared her personal experience at the theatre, highlighting the need for its refurbishment and the opportunities it could provide.

“There have been many opportunities, and I recently heard about the National Theatre being refurbished, and it just brings a lot of excitement, because I remember having one of our exams in the National Theater about 20 years ago, and the entire thing smelled of pee.

“A national asset, something that could potentially, if we had harnessed it for the last 20 years, be giving us more money, in addition to whatever oil is giving us, our people, good and bad,” Iyadunni said.

Seyi Adewale, CEO of Mainstream Cargo Ltd also spoke on the need for airport and passenger facilitation, adding that transit buses and information desks are needed across Nigerian airports as they are part of the facilities or infrastructure that drives tourism.

“The first thing I look for at any airport I visit outside Nigeria is the information desk. We need transit buses. We need feeder airlines on our local routes to take passengers from international airlines to their home destinations.

“There are no real hotel-based airports at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Lagos too. The one proposed to be built by MMA2 was stopped. If I fly in late at the airport, I am supposed to walk into a hotel through a bridge that is connected to the airport. These are part of the infrastructure that drives tourism,” he added.

According to BusinessDay findings, Nigeria has so many tourist attractions that showcase its rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and historical significance.

Nigeria also has museums and galleries, parks and gardens, entertainment and theme parks in different states that attract travelers seeking adventure, cultural knowledge, and relaxation.

Tourist places such as the National Theatre, Obudu Cattle Ranch, Ikogosi Warm Springs, Kajuru Castle, and Badagry slave route.