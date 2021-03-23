How Olakunle Soriyan is helping raise future leaders with ‘Understanding NEXT 365 Event’

Understanding The NEXT365 DAYS is a dynamic growth-based strategic event taking place every year since 2015. Olakunle Soriyan curates this special event leaving attendees inspired, empowered with usable and transferable clarity. This year 2021 was no exception.

NEXT365 is an “indaba” inspired by the important conferences held by the izinDuna of the Zulu and Xhosa people of South Africa.

In 2020, Indaba hosted celebrity futurist, Thomas Frey; and the January 2021 event took it a notch higher. As expected, the indaba featured predictions about 2021 and beyond including vital conversations around the pandemic, foresight into the energy, character, and realities of the next 30 years.

Forty rhetors and futurists were on deck to keep conversations and predictions flowing, including Olakunle Soriyan, Xerxes Voshmgir, Akintoye Akindele, Omojuwa, Tiwa Soriyan, John Obidi, Mofoluwaso Ilevbare and Charles Otudor, among others.

Some of the topics discussed are “Driving the Future Post-COVID”, “Thriving Through the Chaos”, “Owners of the Future”, and for over four days, attendees got a whole new look at angles designed to spark thought, innovation, and transformation for the next 30years.

The curator of the annual Indaba, Olakunle Soriyan, is an avant-garde energy, completely ahead of his time. He is the founder and Chief Knowledge Officer at Kenneth Soriyan Research and Ideas LLC, based out of Dallas, Texas, USA. With many hats as an iconoclast, futurist, life strategist, global influence Consultant, thought leader and visionary, he injects an authentic spirituality and mentorship into his keynote speaking engagements and events that is second to none.

Over the past twenty years, his company has helped high impact individuals, families, businesses, organisations, and governments reach their next level of success. When it comes to leadership training and coaching, global influence consulting, public speaking, and its monetization, he is a go-to expert.

His impressive portfolio includes working with several Fortune 500 companies, and Christian leaders and ministries.

According to him, “Our vision is to support 80 million action figures leading the world and shaping culture positively in business, government, media, entertainment, family, education, and religion by 2050. The next 30years of the human condition will be defined by unprecedented experience on many levels. All thinking heads agree on this. We will watch the predictions for 2021 and hopefully underscore its accuracy.”