How NSA coordinated the release of 20 kidnapped medical students without ransom

The Nigerian Police Force, with support from the Office of the National Security Advisor (NSA), successfully rescued 20 medical students and 7 other hostages, who were abducted by a criminal gang in Benue State.

The rescue operation carried out on August 22, 2024, was completed without paying any ransom.

The hostages, who were abducted on August 15 while travelling to Enugu, included 20 medical students from the University of Jos and the University of Maiduguri. In addition to the students, five other passengers and two victims previously taken by the gang were also freed.

During a press briefing on Sunday, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun praised the coordinated efforts that led to the successful rescue.

The IGP credited the operation’s success to a robust security network, intelligence gathering, collaboration with other security agencies, community engagement, and the deployment of highly skilled officers. “Our officers engaged the kidnappers in a well-coordinated tactical offensive,” he stated.

In the course of the operation, the police neutralized the gang’s kingpin and apprehended two other gang members, recovering their weapons.

The captured individuals are currently in custody and are providing valuable information to help dismantle their criminal network and prevent future abductions.

Egbetokun extended his appreciation to the Office of the NSA for its instrumental support, particularly praising the commitment of National Security Advisor, Nuhu Ribadu.

He also acknowledged the contributions of other security agencies, local vigilantes, and the government of Benue State for their roles in the operation.

“The success of this operation demonstrates the power of collaboration and dedication”, IGP noted. He emphasized the need for continued cooperation between citizens and law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety.

The IGP urged Nigerians, especially the relatives of past victims, to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies.

“It is only through collaboration and trust that we can effectively fulfill our constitutional mandate to protect lives and property,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that the police remain committed to protecting lives and property and will continue to employ all lawful means to bring criminals to justice.

“We are determined to ensure that those who engage in criminal activities are brought to justice,” he affirmed. In a message to the rescued students, IGP Egbetokun commended their courage and resilience in the face of such a traumatic experience.

He assured them of the necessary support, including psychological counselling, to help them recover and reintegrate into society.

He reiterated the Nigerian Police Force’s commitment to a safer, more secure Nigeria: “Our top priority is the security of every Nigerian and resident in our great country, and we will not rest until every citizen can live free from fear and intimidation.”

According to IGP, the successful rescue operation stands as a testament to the Nigerian Police Force’s dedication to safeguarding the nation’s citizens and serves as a call to action for continued cooperation and vigilance in the fight against crime.