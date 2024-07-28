How Nigeria’s diplomatic influence waned in global affairs — Christopher Kolade

In 1960, Nigeria emerged from its colonial past with high hopes and international admiration. Celebrated for its rich history, resources, strategic location, and large population, Nigeria was seen as a potential leader on the global stage.

However, recent events have marred Nigeria’s international reputation and its traditional leadership role in Africa, as Nigerians face increasingly dehumanising treatment abroad.

Incidents such as xenophobic attacks in South Africa and Ghana have raised serious concerns about the safety of Nigerian citizens overseas. The mistreatment of deportees, often seen in shackles, reflects broader national challenges.

This decline in global respect can be traced back to the collapse of the Second Republic, extended periods of military rule, and the annulment of the 1993 elections, all contributing to a significant drop in Nigeria’s status and influence.

Christopher Kolade, former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, commented on this issue in an exclusive interview with BusinessDay, stating, “Nigeria’s present diplomatic standing has declined because the respect we once had as a nation has diminished.”

Speaking further, Kolade shared his experiences and the challenges faced during his tenure. “When I served as High Commissioner, we dealt with the fallout of ‘419’ scams, which severely tarnished Nigeria’s reputation. We did our best to address the situation.”

Reflecting on the country’s current diplomatic reality, Kolade said, “I can’t compare what people are doing now to what I did because the circumstances are different. The important thing is to address the needs of the situation effectively and lead in a manner that resolves the arising problems.”

The former High Commissioner emphasised the shift in Nigeria’s diplomatic strategy and performance over the years. “There was a time when newly independent African countries sought Nigeria’s help to establish their judiciaries and civil services. Our civil service was among the best in the Commonwealth, and Nigerian experts were in high demand. Today, that respect has waned.”

Kolade also highlighted Nigeria’s internal challenges. “Self-interest has overshadowed national interest and capacity. Despite having talented individuals, the focus has shifted from performance to personal gains. This change in attitude has eroded the respect we once commanded.”

He recalled a time when Nigeria had a Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, who served for ten years. “During his tenure, Nigeria’s behaviour led to its suspension from the Commonwealth, marking a significant decline. It’s not just about diplomacy; it’s about national performance. If people no longer seek our expertise, it’s because we’ve lost our focus on quality and performance.”

Kolade’s insights underscore the need for Nigeria to return to a focus on national performance and integrity to regain its lost respect on the global stage. “We must tell ourselves the truth: our behaviour as a nation has changed, and we must address this to restore our standing.”