How Nigerian applicants can avoid Schengen visa rejection

Nigerian applicants can avoid getting their Schengen visa applications rejected by ensuring certain steps are followed.

A Schengen visa is a short-term travel permit enabling non-EU or EEA citizens to visit the Schengen Area for up to 90 days within any 180 days. The Schengen Area comprises 27 countries, covering most of mainland Europe, as well as non-EU nations like Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.

Globally, the rate of Schengen visa rejections has increased due to several factors, including stricter screening processes, heightened immigration concerns, and incomplete or inaccurate documentation.

In Nigeria, for instance, the European Union (EU) earned €3,435,200 from rejected Schengen visa applications in 2023, according to Schengen visa statistics.

Marta Foresti, founder of LAGO Collective and senior visiting fellow at the Overseas Development Institute, commented, “Visa inequality has very tangible consequences, and the world’s poorest pay the price”.

She added, “You can think of the costs of rejected visas as ‘reverse remittances’, money flowing from poor to rich countries. We never hear about these costs when discussing aid or migration, it is time to change that”.

With the Schengen Area allowing access to 29 European countries, obtaining a Schengen visa is crucial for those wishing to explore Europe. However, as the rejection rate rises, it is essential to understand the reasons behind this trend and how to improve your chances of success when applying for a visa.

Common reasons for visa denials include insufficient financial proof, failure to demonstrate strong ties to one’s home country, and missing documents.

Embassies have also become more diligent in their visa evaluations, often requiring additional information or clarification before approval.

Common reasons for the rejections in details

Insufficient financial documentation: One of the most frequent causes of rejection is the failure to provide adequate proof of financial stability. Consulates require evidence that applicants can afford to cover their travel expenses, including accommodation, food, and other costs during their stay. Incomplete or inaccurate application: Missing documents or incomplete forms can lead to immediate rejection. Simple errors, such as incorrect passport details or missing signatures, can cause unnecessary delays or denials. Unclear travel purpose: Applicants must clearly articulate the purpose of their trip, whether it’s for tourism, business, or visiting family and friends. Failure to provide clear documentation supporting travel intentions may lead the consulate to doubt the legitimacy of the application. Weak ties to home country: Consular officers need to be convinced that applicants will return to their home country after their visit. Without strong evidence of employment, business ownership, or family ties, it becomes difficult to persuade officials that there are reasons to return.

The first step in avoiding rejection is ensuring that your visa application is complete and all required documents are submitted.

Documents needed

Here is a checklist of the essential documents you’ll need to provide:

Fully completed and signed visa application form. Two recent passport-sized photographs (taken within the last three months). A passport valid for at least three months after your planned exit from the Schengen Area. Flight itineraries with travel dates and flight numbers. Proof of travel health insurance that meets the Schengen requirements (covering medical emergencies).

According to SchengenInsuranceInfo.com, these are the key requirements for travel insurance to be considered valid: coverage of at least €30,000 in medical costs (approximately $33,000), valid in all Schengen Area member states, covering the entire duration of your stay, and including coverage for medical repatriation, emergency medical care, and hospitalization.

Accommodation documentation (hotel reservations or an invitation letter from a host). Bank statement or sponsorship letter proving you have sufficient funds for the trip. Proof of payment of the visa fee (typically €90, but may vary).

It’s also important to check the embassy or consulate you are applying to, as they may have additional document requirements based on your specific situation (e.g., for business or student visas).

In general, to improve your chances of Schengen visa approval, ensure all documents are complete and accurate, provide proof of sufficient funds, show a clear travel itinerary, prove your intent to return, be transparent and honest, and seek professional help if needed.

