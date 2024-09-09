How Nigeria can boost revenues without raising taxes

…Economists worried about nation’s debt

Nigeria has one or two lessons to draw from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on how a nation raises its revenue base without necessarily increasing taxes.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the lowest tax nations in the world. It does not impose income tax on citizens, but they only need to pay 5 percent value added tax (VAT) for goods purchased or services rendered, according to the UAE government official website.

The UAE’s corporate tax is nine percent, which it only started implementing in June 2023. This is against 32 percent corporate tax in Portugal, 30 percent in Germany, and 30 percent for Nigeria (large companies), Statista said.

Yet, the UAE’s revenue stood at 463.9 billion dirhams ($126.3 billion) in 2021, up 26 percent from 2020, according to the state news agency, WAM. Its revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $42.45 billion, an 8 percent increase from the further quarter of 2022.

How does the UAE make money?

The UAE is known for its efficiency in oil production. It was the seventh-largest total liquid fuels producer in the world in 2022 and the third largest among Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) countries, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Worldometer says it produces 3.77 million barrels per day. The UAE earned $105 billion from crude oil exports in 2022.

The country has overhauled its state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for profit. The oil company is investing $150 billion from 2023 to 2027 in capital projects to expand oil production.

Unlike the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), which earned N3.29trn ($5.11bn) in 2023 but is owed N22 trillion by subsidiaries and joint venture partners, ADNOC Logistics, one of the oil firm’s subsidiaries, made $2.7 billion in 2023, marking 41 percent increase over 2022 – without debts whatsoever.

ADNOC’s drilling segment raked in $295m in 2023, up 28 percent from 2022. ADNOC Gas reported $22.7 billion in revenues and $4.7 billion in net income in 2023 – four times higher than NNPC’s total earnings in 2023.

“NNPC is supposed to rival other national oil companies like Petronas of Malaysia, Equinor of Norway, and Petrobras of Brazil,” Charles Akinbobola, a Lagos-based energy analyst, said.

“These companies play pivotal roles in the management of energy assets and economic development of their countries; the NNPC remains a source of distress for Nigeria,” he added.

The UAE is also making money from non-oil trade. Its non-oil trade stood at 3.5 trillion dirhams ($952.93 billion) in 2023, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said recently on X.

Nigeria’s total trade (oil and non-oil) stood at N71 trillion ($44.4 billion). In context, UAE’s non-oil trade was 22 times Nigeria’s total trade in 2023.

The UAE is positioned for tourism, climbing from 13th to 6th globally for international tourism revenue in 2023 after logging $51.90 billion.

“Nigeria isn’t harnessing its potential enough. Think about government assets lying idle, raw materials exported in their raw forms and, most importantly, talents that lie fallow because nobody is developing them,” said Ike Ibeabuchi, a human development expert and markets analyst.

Revenue routes for Nigeria

But it is not a hopeless situation for Nigeria’s revenue. For many years now, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria has suggested that Nigeria holds as much as $900 billion worth of dead capital locked up in residential real estate and agricultural land.

Dead capital cannot easily be converted into productive use due to various barriers.

“Blockchain, the distributed public ledger database system can bring tremendous potential applications to property rights and recording of property titles for those who operate in the informal sector,” PwC recommended.

Chinyere Almona, director-general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), said in 2022 that Nigeria must identify corporate, physical, intangible, human assets, determine their worth, and make plans to repurpose or redevelop idle ones.

She said the government must break its monopoly in the infrastructure sector (railway, pipelines, power transmission) to attract investors to commit equity funds into them.

More so, analysts say Nigeria hasn’t harnessed its 206.53 trillion cubic feet of gas to drive industrialisation and export. Apart from gas, Nigeria has a global advantage in talents, but most if its youths aren’t productively engaged.

India exports talents and earned $120 billion from diaspora remittances in 2023, as against Nigeria’s $20 billion to $25 billion inflows.

“If we must move up to that level, we need to invest in skills, which is of high demand globally,” said Muda Yusuf, CEO of Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise.

“That investment must be very high. At the heart of it is investment in human capital, investment in education and development of our talents.”

Cutting governance costs

Nigeria still has 943 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and 541 corporations.

The MDAs cost 75 percent of annual government expenditures, according to Ben Akabueze, former director-general of the Budget Office of the Federation. The Bola Tinubu government promised to adopt the Orosanye Report to reduce their size and make governance effective, but hasn’t done this.

Legislators earn N21 million monthly and N22 billion was used to build the vice president’s house in Abuja by the administration.

Analysts want the government to cut these costs before asking the citizens to tighten their belts.

“While more revenues are critical, the government should first of all carry out audits at the Customs, Ports, FIRS, NNPC and other revenue-earnings agencies to determine what is actually being earned,” Ibeabuchi, earlier quoted, added.

Gates says Nigeria’s revenue low

Nigeria’s revenue to the gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 9.4 percent in 2023, but it was a decline from 10.9 percent in 2021, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

South Africa’s revenue to GDP stood at 25.1 percent in 2023, according to South Africa Revenue Service (SARS). Rwanda

Ghana’s tax to GDP is estimated at 14 percent. Rwanda is currently at 24 percent, while Kenya’s is 14.3 percent, says the World Bank.

Nigeria’s total public debt stood at N121. 67 trillion in Q1. 2024 from N97. 34 trillion in Q4, 2023.

Bill Gates, co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in his recent visit to Nigeria said, “Nigeria’s economy has stagnated. Earlier this year, your debt exceeded 50 percent of your GDP for the first time since 2001.”

“And while your revenue-to-GDP ratio has grown, it’s still lower than what it was 15 years ago. The result is that Nigeria spends less per-capita on its people than other African countries with a fraction of your wealth.”

He further said that the Nigerian government must demonstrate that it is properly utilising tax revenues before propping the citizens to pay.

“Taxes are never popular. That’s true in America too. But they’re part of a social compact. People are more likely to pay them when they see the government spending that money to give Nigerians a better life.”

Oyedele’s proposal

Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of the committee, recently disclosed that his committee has recommended the exemption of small businesses and the poor from tax payments.

He also disclosed plans to introduce 2.5 percent increase in tax, from 7.5 percent to 10 percent by 2025.

“The law we are proposing to the National Assembly has the rate of 7.5 percent moving to 10 percent from 2025. We don’t know how soon they will be able to pass the law. Then subsequent increases are also indicated in terms of the year they will kick in.”

Economic group wades in

The Nigerian Economic Society (NES) has warned that Nigeria’s slowing revenue generation may pose significant challenges to its economic growth and social wellbeing of its citizens.

This is contained in a report presented by Adeola Adenikinju, president of NES, at the 65th annual conference of the economic group in Abuja.

Adenikinju noted that with the level of revenues generated in the country, Nigeria may find itself among countries with lowest revenue collection, raising concerns over its economic sustainability.

“Nigeria’s fiscal performance benefited from the foreign exchange liberalisation in 2023, but the country still suffers a revenue problem and could remain among the bottom 10 countries with the lowest revenue in the medium-term,” NES president warned.

The University of Ibadan professor of economics said Nigeria’s revenue challenges are exacerbated by widespread inefficiencies in revenue collection, and reliance on volatile oil revenues.

He added that while the country’s revenues are dwindling, it will result in more borrowings to fill the deficits, further increasing the government’s debt stock.

“Nigeria’s expenditure is marked by high levels of spending on subsidies and debt servicing, limiting investments in critical infrastructure.”