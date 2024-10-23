How Nasarawa teacher celebrated N10m win in Maltina Teacher competition

The Eko Hotels hall was filled for the 10th edition of the yearly Maltina Teacher of the Year award held on October 11, 2024. Everybody was anxious to know who will be crowned the winner, but it was only the judges led by Pat Utomi who knew it.

The countdown to the last three teachers from the 11 finalists nationwide was tense. Their hearts beat, wondering who would emerge as the winner.

Esomnofu Ifechukwu, a mathematics teacher at Crown Grace School, Mararaba, Nasarawa State was among the last three. The compere held the audience’s breath as they speculated the winner.

When Esomnofu, who came to the venue with his wife, Miracle and seven month- old baby was eventually pronounced winner, he fell on the podium, celebrating the win. He suddenly became a celebrity, joining the other previous 9 winners in the Maltina Teacher of the Year award.

Esomnofu who has taught mathematics for over 10 years said he is happy to be the Maltina best teacher in Nigeria. “I feel happy and it is a dream come true since 2020 and today it has become a reality”.

Seeing his husband win, his wife, Miracle told BusinessDay “I believe in him that “tomorrow will be better. I am proud of him”. Esomnofu is the third born in his family.

With the win, Esomnofu has attracted N10 m to himself, all-expense-paid capacity development training overseas and infrastructure worth N30 million to his school.

Kehinde Olukayode from Molusi College, Oke-Sopen, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, won first runner-up position and received a cash prize of N3 m, while Aniefiok Udoh from Community Secondary Commercial School, Uyo LGA, Akwa Ibom State was second runner-up and went home with N2m cash prize.

In addition, 34 other teachers who emerged as State champions from their respective states received N1m each.

In his goodwill message, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, who was represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, expressed profound gratitude to Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for their steady path and commitment to the education sector through the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition.

He also commended teachers for their enormous contribution to creating a brighter tomorrow despite their many challenges in performing their roles.

Hans Essaadi, Managing Director Nigerian Breweries Plc, stated that the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition is designed to recognise and eulogise teachers for their labour of love and for their role in shaping minds through various ways to become noble human beings.

Also speaking, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, stated that this year’s edition was remarkable as it recorded an unprecedented number of valid entries and state champions in the competition’s history. According to Morgan, 1,300 valid entries were recorded from 1,477 entries received, while all 37 States (including the FCT) produced champions.

Pat Utomi, Chairman, Panel of Judges for the Competition, noted that this year’s edition remains the most keenly contested since inception, adding that the quality of entries validates the versatility of our teachers and the rising standard of education in Nigeria.

