How Kefas touches lives of widows, orphans, boosts businesses in Plateau

In a remarkable display of generosity and compassion, Wungak Ropshik Kefas, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kefiano Autos, celebrated his birthday at the weekend with over 1,000 orphans and widows in Jos, Plateau State.

The celebration, which was marked by his signature philanthropic gestures, saw Kefiano distributing 300 bags of rice and other food items to the less privileged. In addition, 25 widows were randomly selected to receive ₦200,000 each as startup funds to support their businesses.

Speaking at the event, Kefiano emphasised his lifelong commitment to humanity, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or tribe. He expressed his vision of leaving a legacy defined by the lives he had touched.

“My passion has always been for humanity. Regardless of your race, religion, or tribe, humanity comes first. I want to be remembered for the lives I’ve impacted, not for wealth or material possessions,” he stated.

He further highlighted the importance of unity, mutual respect, and love, calling on society to see one another as family beyond religious or tribal differences.

Kefiano also addressed misconceptions about his philanthropy, affirming that his charitable activities, which have spanned over 50 years, are not politically motivated.

“I started giving back to society long before my accidental journey into politics two years ago. For me, governance should be about creating wealth and opportunities for the people, especially in a state as resource-rich as Plateau,” he said.

He called for a shift in governance towards leveraging Plateau’s abundant resources, including agriculture, minerals, and human capital, to create economic opportunities for residents. He emphasized the need to empower youth, widows, and women, whom he described as the backbone of the economy, through skill acquisition and entrepreneurial support.

The birthday celebration drew a cross-section of notable personalities, including celebrities, political figures, and community leaders, who lauded Kefiano’s efforts to uplift the less privileged and foster unity in Plateau State.

As part of his ongoing commitment, he announced plans to launch more empowerment programs in the coming year aimed at equipping widows and women with skills to become financially independent.

The event was not only a celebration of life but also a testament to Kefiano’s unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of those around him.

