How itel S17 meets your lifestyle needs

The itel S17 has debuted in the Nigerian smartphone market with an innovative selfie to meet consumer lifestyle needs.

The itel S17 has joined itel’s chain of value-driven smartphones creatively classified into the S (Selfie), P (Power) series and A (Basic) series.

With its one-of-a-kind AI smile selfie camera, AI Face Beauty 4.0, AR stickers, selfie stickers, Portrait Mode and so much more, the itel S17 is a premium lifestyle smartphone loaded with features selfie lovers would love.

It also aims high as it ensures that the lifestyle needs of both the old and the young are met with its first-rate features.

Designed for selfie lovers, the itel S17 captures bright, clear, and ultra-appealing selfies with its 8MP front camera that is unlike any other camera.

Coupled with the AI Face Beauty 4.0, which helps users redefine their facial details, skin tone and lighting environment, the itel S17 is the perfect smartphone to beautify your selfies and make them look even more natural. And we mean the kinds of selfies that get high likes and comments.

The Short Video Mode on the smartphone lets you record 10 seconds videos which can be shared instantly to your social media pages at the touch of a button.

Upgraded from the previous generation itel S16’s 4000mAh battery, the 5000mAh big battery of itel S17 is better suited to meet your lifestyle needs.

Whether you are on the go or in your comfort zone, itel has ensured that the itel S17 will last all through the day. You can enjoy 7 hours of selfies time, 30 hours of chat, 70 hours of music and 8-10 hours of continuous non-stop entertainment.

The AI Power Master increases the runtime of the smartphone with 27 days standby time, 39 hours of normal use, and 8-10 hours of music and videos. Apps are also optimized by i-boost, a new AI feature which makes itel S17 run faster and smoother.

itel S17 boasts of a 6.6’inch HD+ Waterdrop FullScreen display, 2.5D curved glass, and a 90 percent body to screen ratio for an optimized frame proportion that is more elegant and refined.

Entertainment gets better with a screen as large as the itel S17’s. Picture quality is also 720p which equals clearer details and better visual enjoyment for users.

The itel S17’s colors are also charming by offering different colors like green, sky blue, and dark ocean black; all colors designed to make you smile and feel like a star. These colors are inspired by nature with a gradient feel that follows the flow of light under the sun. And this creates a unique style that belongs to just you.

Even more, the itel S17 also has a radial diamond texture and unibody design that is trendy and ensures a comfortable grip at the same time.

For just N41,500 for a unit, ultimately, the lifestyle value of the itel S17 cannot be understated. You can purchase yours at itel authorized phone dealer stores nationwide.