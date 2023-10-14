How international anti-corruption court would fight graft in Nigeria – CACOL

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has thrown its weight behind the move by the government to establish an International Anti-Corruption Court.

This was disclosed over the weekend by CACOL and signed by Tola Oresanwo, the anti-corruption organization’s Director, Administration and Programmes on behalf of its Chairman, Debo Adeniran.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), represented by a Deputy Director (Public Prosecution), Yusuf Abdullahi Abdulkadir, in his speech delivered in Abuja during the 33rd Anti-Corruption Situation Room organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda said that Nigeria, was deeply affected by corruption, could benefit significantly from the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court.

The Minister said such a court could provide a platform to address cases that involve individuals and assets located abroad, often tied to grand corruption schemes that have a devastating impact on Nigeria’s development efforts.

CACOL expressed delight with government move to establishment an International Anti-Corruption Court, noting that it is a step in the right direction given the pervasiveness of corruption in the country.

The organization stressed that Nigeria needs more than just legal frameworks to win the war against corruption, noting the present administration should coordinate and strengthen agencies whose purview includes corruption.

Read also Nigerian officials seek anti-corruption wisdom in Hong Kong

According to CACOL”, “Nigeria has no less than five commissions, bureaus, and tribunals that have the power to investigate and prosecute corrupt practices. But the current administrative set-up—including questions about the role of the attorney general in cases brought by other agencies—makes coordination extremely difficult. It is important to provide clear administrative protocols that make for more effective and cordial relationships among these institutions.

“The anti-corruption Czar opined that “There is need to establish strong synergy and partnerships among the anti-corruption agencies and the present administration should also come out with his anti-corruption stance as this is vital to the success of its anticorruption crusade. The president must counter the narrative that the anticorruption war is only being waged in the executive branch.

“ With the advancement in technology today, most of the looting or financial manipulations would be effectively prevented and detected ab-initio if we focused more on prevention and greater accountability and independence of organs saddled with oversight and embrace e-governance as a matter of urgency.

“Moreover, every Nigerian must see the fight against corruption as one that must be won hence the government must enlist the help of all and sundry and impress upon them the urgency of the cause. Without their support, a more open and accountable Nigeria will remain a fantasy”.