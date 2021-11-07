How Evolution Children’s Choir is bridging the music education gap, creating platform for vocally-talented kids

Inspired by the mission of creating a melting pot for vocally talented children, Evolution Children’s Choir is leveraging the importance of singing and music in the overall development of the brain by creating a platform for talented and gifted children to reach their potentials.

It is common knowledge how parents use music to calm and soothe their children, to express love, joy, and engage their brain development.

Hence, very early in life, children start to identify rhythm and dance to beats of music.

“We serve as a melting pot and platform for vocally-talented children from different ethnic, racial and social backgrounds, to hone their vocal talents to skill and ultimately perform together using their gifts to uplift the world with positive and inspirational messages of hope, love and unity through music,” said Philip Yahweh, convener, Evolution Children’s Choir 2021 Concert, at the maiden edition of the concert, held at the Logic Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

Yahweh, who is also the director of Evolution Music Company, said lot of people in the music education industry are just occupying spaces, as such, they are not doing the music education right. Hence, the idea of a concert was birthed through the Evolution Children’s Choir to create developmental platform to help vocally-talented children attain their potential through music.

“Not that I do not want them to have a job; but they are not really getting the children to where they are supposed to get to. My challenge is that somebody is sitting on my seat,” he said.

Since 2009, Yahweh has worked in the education industry, servicing the musical needs of schools in both practical and theory. And, according to Yahweh, music like taste, textures and colours aid a child’s sensory development.

Hence, exposing children to different types of music can help create more pathways between the cells in their brains.

Speaking further on his vision for the Evolution Children’s Choir, which was created in 2020, Yahweh said he would like to see the children perform at ‘The Experience’ the annual musical concert organised by House on the Rock; the Akwa Ibom State Christmas Carol organised every December, and across the world in five years.

“Sinach has a concert coming up this December; I look forward to getting the children perform at the concert,” he said.

According to him, the choir has relied on parents and individuals not related to the choir for funding since it started in 2020. However, he believes corporate sponsorship will go a long way in helping the children develop their talents, especially when brands that are children-affiliated key into the vision of Evolution Children’s Choir that is largely made up of children between seven and 14 years old.

Timi Dakolo, Nigerian singer/songwriter and winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007, said music in itself develops the brain. Hence, he believes the children are in the right path of becoming great.

Dakolo, who performed a number of hit songs with the Evolution Children’s Choir on stage, including Great Nation, posits that rehearsal is one of the most important things for any musician, as he urged organisers of the concert to keep the children together. According to him, the Evolution Children’s Choir needs financial support in sustaining the group and in making sure they perform regularly. “Am going to help them financially and anyway that I can,” he promised.

The Evolution Children’s Choir also performed on stage with Kingdom, winner of Nigeria Idol; Naomi Mac; Precious, Emmanuel, Blezed and Beekay, among others.