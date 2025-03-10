For six decades, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has stood as a cornerstone of the country’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Established in 1964, its mission has been to equip Nigeria’s armed forces with locally produced military hardware, and over the years, it has evolved into a critical component of national security.

From manufacturing small arms and ammunition to pioneering advanced defence technologies, DICON continues to drive innovation, industrialisation, and strategic collaboration.

The enactment of the DICON Act 2023 and the unveiling of the DICON Evolution Strategy and Roadmap 2030 mark a significant shift in Nigeria’s defence landscape. By reducing reliance on foreign arms imports, these initiatives aim to strengthen the country’s military-industrial complex while fostering economic growth and job creation.

As DICON celebrates its 60th anniversary, its role in securing the nation through self-reliance has never been more vital.

The milestone event was commemorated alongside the Maiden African Defence Industries Conference in Abuja, bringing together military leaders, government officials, and industry stakeholders.

The discussions focused on the evolution of Nigeria’s military-industrial complex and its impact on Africa’s defence technology.

Under the theme “Future Frontiers in Africa’s Defence Technology,” the conference underscored the importance of innovation and regional collaboration in enhancing Africa’s security capabilities.

Since its inception in August 1964, DICON has played a crucial role in Nigeria’s security landscape, supplying the armed forces with essential military equipment.

From supporting the country during the civil war to addressing contemporary security threats, the institution has continually expanded its scope beyond military applications.

The 60th-anniversary celebration highlighted key milestones, including the visionary leadership of its founding fathers, the dedication of its workforce, and the transformative impact of the DICON Act 2023.

Signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this legislation provides a strengthened legal framework to enhance production capacity, modernise operations, and position Nigeria as a key player in Africa’s military-industrial complex.

Strategic partnerships have been integral to DICON’s progress. The institution has benefitted from strong backing by the Ministry of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, and various military and security agencies.

These collaborations have propelled innovation, paving the way for new defence technologies that will shape the future of Nigeria’s security landscape.

Looking ahead, DICON is focused on closing existing gaps in defence production and ensuring long-term sustainability.

A new corporate strategy and strategic roadmap have been introduced to create value for stakeholders, with a focus on three core objectives: developing cutting-edge defence technologies to counter evolving security threats, investing in human capital to strengthen Nigeria’s military-industrial complex, and expanding international partnerships to drive technological advancements.

One of the key highlights of the anniversary was the launch of a peer-reviewed book detailing DICON’s history, challenges, and future prospects.

Additionally, the Defence Innovation Challenge was introduced to harness the creativity of Nigerian youth in defence technology, reinforcing the importance of innovation in national security.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his address, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to accelerating DICON’s growth.

He acknowledged the institution’s historic contributions, particularly during the civil war, and emphasised its vast market potential within Africa.

His decision to sign the DICON Act 2023 was a strategic move to modernise production lines, enhance research and development, and encourage private-sector investment.

Initiatives such as the introduction of unmanned aerial and land vehicle automated production lines, the development of advanced assault rifles, and the manufacturing of mine-resistant vehicles will significantly boost Nigeria’s military capabilities.

Further strengthening the nation’s defence industry, the government is investing in robotics and artificial intelligence, supported by resources from Nigeria’s lithium development plant.

Plans to establish a technology hub and research laboratory in Abuja aim to nurture young talent and drive technological advancements within the sector.

The Maiden African Defence Industries Conference provided a platform for fostering regional partnerships, recognising that Africa’s defence sector must embrace collaboration and innovation to address evolving security challenges.

Defence experts, policymakers, and industry leaders exchanged ideas on enhancing Africa’s military capabilities, reinforcing Nigeria’s role as a hub for defence technology.

A significant feature of the conference was the Defence Innovation Challenge, conceptualised by Kryterion Limited in collaboration with DICON.

This initiative seeks to engage young innovators, startups, and research institutions in developing indigenous solutions to security challenges, further positioning Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s defence industry.

DICON’s 60th anniversary is not just a reflection on its past achievements but a call to action for the future.

The institution remains committed to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning its goals with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises national security and economic diversification through industrialisation and technological advancement.

However, the success of this vision requires the collective efforts of government agencies, private-sector stakeholders, academic institutions, and international partners.

As Nigeria embarks on this new chapter, the commitment to innovation, security, and industrial growth remains unwavering.

The road ahead presents challenges, but with strategic leadership, technological progress, and strengthened partnerships, Nigeria’s defence industry is poised for resilience, expansion, and global influence.

