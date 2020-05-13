How BASF West Africa supports Nigeria’s fight against Covid-19

BASF West Africa has supported the government of Lagos State in the fight against coronavirus ( COVID- 19) by donating 1,000 protective face shields for health workers in the isolation centres in state.

According to a statement made available to Businessday , the dema n d for certain medical devices, including p e r s o na l p ro t e c t i v e equipment (PPES), during this COVID-19 pandemic, has exceeded the available supply worldwide.

To bridge this gap, BASF explored the option of the production of medical face shields via its expertise in 3D printing.

These face shields are being distributed in the count ries and communities in which the company operates, including Nigeria.

The medical face shields will help frontline health care workers in Lagos state protect themselves as they provide care to COVID-19 patients.

J ean- Ma r c Ricca, managing director and country cluster head for BASF West Africa, said that in addition to these donations, and in line with BASF’S principles on sustainability and value to society, the organisation would also contribute to societal empowerment by supporting the local production of top range face masks, having identified small scale technology startup companies with competence to produce these masks.

“Leveraging on our global expertise, we will support these companies by exposing them to best practices, latest technology and access to market,” he said.

He appreciated the efforts of Nigeria‘s medical team who are in the front line, doing their best against COVID-19 and reiterated that BASF worked tirelessly to support its customers during the lockdown period by ensuring continuous supply of raw materials for the manufacturing of food and other essential items.