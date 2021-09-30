Host community funds in PIA must be managed by experts – Agbeyi

Comrade Monday Agbeyi, chairman of OML 150 Consultative Forum has said that the management of the three percent host community funds approved in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) must be vested in the hands of experienced and competent community administrators.

Agbeyi made this call at the Palace of the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, when the forum executive paid homage to the monarch Wednesday.

He said billions of naira have passed through the hands of some community leaders in the past for development purposes but expressed regret that there is nothing on the ground currently to show for it.

He noted that with his wealth of experience in community administration over the years, he came to rescue the Itsekiri nation and contribute his quota to moving the nation forward for generations yet unborn, adding that “this is my primary priority for Itsekiri. We can not continue like this. We must change the system.”

Comrade Agbeyi said they came to also brief His Majesty on the affairs of the forum and its challenges saying that the royal father has promised to do the needful just as he called on those challenging his emergence to come to join hands with him to chart a new path of development for Iwere land.

“With this three percent in view and the money soon to be accruing to the communities, many people just want to come and grab and fritter away the money. The government too would want to control the fund and thereby sponsor groups to ignite confusion in the communities. But we must stand our ground against government interference in community affairs.

“With my wealth of experience in community administration, I know I have the capacity to discharge these generous responsibilities.”

In his response, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III stated that all decisions emanating from the Palace must be adhered to by all as nobody will be allowed the privilege to disobey such Palace decisions.