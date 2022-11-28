Hoodlums attack Amotekun Corps at Adeleke’s inauguration in Osun

Some hoodlums on Sunday injured five personnel of the Western Security Outfit popularly known as Amotekun Corps during the swearing-in ceremony of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Men of the Amotekun Corps had joined other security agencies at the open field of the Osogbo Township Stadium, venue of the swearing-in to maintain peace and order.

But after the arrival of Adeleke to the venue, some suspected hoodlums in their large numbers started hitting the Corps with cutlasses and sticks before some policemen secured them.

Few minutes after the attack, the hoodlums regrouped and attacked the Corps again to the extent that they ran for their lives.

Our correspondent who was at the event saw one of the operatives wounded and consequently rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

The hoodlums, were later prevented from causing more trouble by the armed police men and other sister security agencies who were on ground to keep surveillance during the inauguration of the governor.

It was gathered that the hoodlums were on reprisal attack as they had an axe to grind withthe Amotekun Corps.

Meanwhile, two policemen were reportedly injured during an attacks by hoodlums on three motorcycles in Osogbo, the state capital and several residents were severely injured.

Confirming the attack, the Field Commander of Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu said, “five of our men were attacked at the venue of swearing-in. The hoodlums that attacked our men are criminals that are involved in robbery, drug, stealing among others which we have arrested their gang members at a point.

“They are only hiding under political party to launch such attack on us. It has nothing to do with politics. We will not be intimidated by such attack, we will get rid of them with the support of government.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke in his inaugural speech promised to embark on a security sector reform that will target crime prevention, detection, neighbourhood policing and better synergy among security agencies

He said Amotekun Corps will be strengthened under his administration and will ensure operational linkage between local hunters and the Amotekun Corps.

According to Adeleke security initiative will be implemented, saying his government will focused on sector reform that will target crime prevention, detection, neighbourhood policing and better synergy among security agencies.

“The Amotekun Corps will be strengthened while our administration will ensure operational linkage between local hunters and the Amotekun Corps. A “Know Your Neighbour” security initiative will be implemented. By the grace of God, very soon, Osun will return to its old nature of being a haven of peace.” he stated.