The Holy Child College, Ikoyi, Old Girls Association, has officially launched the 80th-anniversary celebrations of the institution. The event marked the beginning of a series of activities aimed at strengthening alumni engagement and supporting the college.

Titilayo Akisanya, President of the Old Girls Association, highlighted the growth of the alumni network, stating that the Association currently has over 1,000 registered members. She noted that chapters exist in the United Kingdom, North America—including Canada—Ibadan, and plans are underway to formally launch a chapter in Abuja. With ongoing outreach efforts through social media and other platforms, membership is expected to exceed 2,000 across the world.

A key highlight of the celebration is the Association’s flagship brand – the Mentoring/Girl Child Leadership Empowerment Program. Akisanya explained that for 8 years, members have conducted sessions at the school, covering Self-awareness and Leadership skills, Soft skills development, current and emerging Career focus, Community Project and SDG initiatives, Patriotism and Social responsibility and Etiquette. The programme includes Career fairs where alumni from different professional backgrounds share their experiences. In recent years, the initiative has expanded to involve the children of alumni coming to give Career talks, thus reflecting changes in academic disciplines and career opportunities.

The Association is raising N800 million to support various initiatives, including the provision of Tablets and digitalisation of the curriculum Workbooks for Mentoring programme and other educational advancements. Members have observed that Holy Child College has historically excelled in the Creative and Literary arts, with students consistently winning Awards such as the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition. However, there is a renewed focus on strengthening STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Technology.

Abimbola Akinajo, First Vice President of the Association, stated that the alumni have introduced a STEM Club and plan to build a Coding & Robotics laboratory in the school to encourage interest in Science-related fields. She emphasised that the goal is to ensure that students have equal opportunities in both the Arts and Sciences. The North American chapter oversees the STEM Club, while the UK chapter oversees the Literary Arts literary initiatives, thus demonstrating the global reach of the Association’s efforts.

Alumni also reflected on their past experiences at the college. Many credited the institution with shaping their leadership skills and providing lifelong friendships. The Association remains committed to giving back and maintaining the school’s legacy of excellence.

The anniversary celebrations will include events in Nigeria and abroad, with diaspora chapters organising their activities. The Association continues to engage old girls through digital platforms such as Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, and a dedicated website.

