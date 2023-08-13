‘Holiday allowance’ is nothing special, it is our entitlement-Ndume

During an interview with BBC Hausa, the Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, explained that the ‘holiday allowance’ mistakenly disclosed on live TV by Senate President Godswill Akpabio was their statutory entitlement and nothing special.

He said: “It’s common knowledge that if any employee is going on leave, they are entitled to a leave grant. That was the money we received, and it was nothing unusual or extraordinary. All senators received N2 million. And I am making this comment with a heavy heart because he (Akpabio) is the cause of this controversy.

“He created an impression that we were given extraordinary or vast amounts of money. What’s the big deal if I receive an N2 million allowance in my capacity as a senator? He made a very wrong statement, and I warned him immediately that his comments were unbecoming of an elder.

“We plan to take drastic action against him if he continues making unguarded statements and acting as if we are kids.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio for mistakenly disclosing that a ‘holiday allowance’ had been sent to senators’ bank accounts.

Akpabio made the ‘holiday allowance pronouncement while addressing his colleagues before they proceeded on annual recess; Akpabio said the Senate clerk sent a token to the lawmakers to enable them to “enjoy their holidays”.

He withdrew his statement after realizing that he was on live TV.

The comment drew the anger of many Nigerians, who accused the lawmakers of ignoring the plights of citizens.