‘Hold yourselves accountable for voting another wrong governor in Anambra’

Valentine Ozigbo, the Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant for the Anambra State in 2025, has advised people of the people.of the State not to repeat mistake of voting a wrong candidate in the next year’s governorship election.

He said they should hold themselves accountable if they made the mistake of voting again the wrong governor for a second time.

Addressing members of the Osisioma Foundation in Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of the State recently, Ozigbo urged the people of Anambra not to sacrifice the overall best interest of the State on the platter of selfish gains, lating the pitiable condition of the State, but expressed optimism that it could beremedied with the right person in power.

Citing Proverb 29:2 and Matt 5:16, Ozigbo, who was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2021 governorship election, regretted that a State known as light of the nation had been enveloped by darkness, forcing the light to go dim.

He said, “The condition we found ourselves is caused by both the leadership and the citizens who voted them into power. That’s why you must hold yourselves accountable if the state makes the mistake of voting in the wrong governor for a second time.

“The situation doesn’t call for blame game, but rather opportunity to right the wrongs. It’s time for confession of sins and seeking God’s forgiveness.

“As a light of the nation, it’s time to raise the light so it can shine. We must get the recruitment process right, including deemphasizing personal interests and pursuing the best interest of the State. We must place character of the leader above money, denomination and political affiliations.”

Describing Anambra as a State blessed with both abundant human and natural resources, Ozigbo identified education, health, poverty alleviation, security as critical areas of priorities.

“If the state must be developed, some critical sectors like education, health and security must receive priority attention. I have consulted with Anambra people at the local, national and in diaspora and understand what they are yearning for.

“I have aggregated the needs of the state which I intend to address using the sectoral and partnership approaches. I’ve chosen to be a purposeful politician and not transactional politics which majority practice,” he added.

Earlier, founder of Osisioma Foundation, Chike Obidigbo expressed disappointment over what he described as failure of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in delivering on his campaign promises of making Anambra the Dubai of Africa.

Obidigbo, an erstwhile ardent supporter of Soludo, said the governor failed the teeming people of the State who took him by his words.

“I’m not ashamed to say I’m a stunch supporter of Soludo because he promised to turn Anambra to Dubai of Africa. But he’s disappointing us.

“Anambra has all it takes to become the Dubai of Africa, but the problems of the state and Southeast in general are man-made which can only be solved by good leadership.

“The youths in the state are suffering because the government has failed to provide opportunities for them to develop their potentials,” he lamented.

